Speed IS the main cause of road deaths

The Examiner's report on the RACT's call for the State Government to slow drivers down on rural roads ("RACT wants speed limit reform for rural Tasmanian roads", Jan 14) and our editorial of the previous day backing lower speeds on the State's roads to save lives after a 13-year high in the road toll attracted some unpleasant and, unfortunately, uninformed letters and comments from readers.
While The Examiner welcomes reader comments and letters, the speed limit issue has brought out the worst in some readers. It is clearly an emotional issue.
The Examiner is confident that, based on statistics and police reports of serious accidents, speed is by far the main factor causing serious accidents.
It appears speed is the likely cause of the female driver's death at Strahan over the weekend.
Sure, inattention, alcohol, fatigue, and distraction may be other factors, but if the driver is driving too fast for the conditions, the consequences can be death or serious injury, rather than the driver walking away from the accident.
The faster a driver is travelling, the harder he/she hits.
Police say that a car hitting an object at 90 km/h is akin to falling from a 10-storey building.
Please, to all our readers, accept the facts and not get carried away with personal feelings about an issue like this that has resulted in such carnage on Tasmania's roads, for drivers, passengers, and wildlife.
Speed is the decisive factor in 30-40 per cent of serious car accidents according to police who actually attend these accidents. This is not made up as some readers have accused us.
The Examiner will continue to press the government to act to stop the high rate of road deaths, normally about twice the rate of road deaths as NSW and Victoria on a per capita basis, but in 2022, it was nearly three times.
If the government had plenty of time, ie, years, it could announce a program to repair, widen and make safer the roughly 14,500 kms of so-called rural roads that are nothing short of dangerous, particularly if someone tries to drive them at anywhere near the 100km/h speed limit.
Unfortunately, most of these "roads" are managed by Tasmania's 29 councils that are broke or nearly broke and simply can't afford to do the work.
It costs $800,000 per km to just widen the shoulder of a road. Second, the government should reform the dysfunctional driver training system that produces young drivers who don't know the road rules - and DRIVE TOO FAST.
They do this because they don't know any better, and drive at what they think is a legal speed, ie the speed limit. But the road upgrades and learner reform will take years, decades perhaps.
In the meantime, 17-21 lives a year are being lost on the roads and around 150-200 serious injuries are being suffered where speed is the main factor, encouraged by speed limits that are at least 10km/h too high and, on some country roads, 20km/h or more.
The government can start putting an end to this carnage right now, by reducing speed limits across the State by 10 km/h. Tasmanians deserve better.
But does the government have the spine? One suspects on its past record on this issue it does not.
