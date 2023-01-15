Car show raises mental health awareness

Hundreds of classic and collectible car owners turned out in force to the Campbell Town Showground yesterday to support a good cause and raise crucial awareness.
Last January, the event organiser - Steve Donovan - lost his son to suicide.
"I decided I needed to create something positive out of what had happened, and wanted to make an event where I could bring awareness to mental health issues," he said.
"My son and I always had a common interest in cars, so I thought the best thing to do was to put on a car show in his memory."
Mr Donovan said he was extremely grateful for the amount of support he had received from the community, including an array of sponsors, as well as those who simply attended. Midway through he day, he felt that the 250 cars present indicated his goal of raising $25,000, which is set to be evenly split between Speak Up Stay ChatTY, and Lifeline.
"I hope this event helps to get people comfortable in saying when they don't feel okay, and there's already a few people who have come through the entrance gate and told me they think a gathering like this is great because they suffer from depression," he said.
"Even getting people to simply speak is a step in the right direction, because I would absolutely hate for anyone else do go through what our family endured," he said.
Senior project officer for Speak Up, Stay ChatTY, Natasha Cloak, said their program was aimed at helping to prevent suicide by sharing the message that "nothing is so bad that you can't talk about it". "Events like this really help us in gaining access to the community, and spreading the word," she said.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
