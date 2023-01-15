Hobart Hurricanes jumped into the BBL's finals picture on a historic day for their bowlers.
A sun-drenched Bellerive Oval crowd enjoyed an entertaining five-wicket win which saw the hosts leap-frog opponents Sydney Thunder into fifth place on the ladder.
Player of the match Nathan Ellis (4-27) took the competition's 10th hat-trick while Paddy Dooley (3-22) overtook Sandeep Lamichhane to become the most prolific Hurricanes spinner in a season despite also producing a dead-ball delivery worthy of former Prime Minister John Howard.
With Riley Meredith's 2-14 including a brutal 149kmh inswinging yorker to hand the much-hyped David Warner his third consecutive Bellerive duck (after a pair in the Ashes) and Faheem Ashraf's solitary wicket coming off his first ball, it was a day to remember for the home side's strike bowlers.
The contest also appeared to feature an on-field spat between Matthew Wade and Chris Green but the opposing skippers downplayed it in their post-match interviews.
"We're both fierce competitors on the field," Green said. "We have a lot of passion for our team and it's coming into crunch time for this tournament (but) I've got no issues with him."
Wade responded: "It gets tight this time of year and we're both really competitive and the teams are really tight on the ladder, so it was an important win for both of us.
"We wanted to win well and we did that. We seem to be going all right. Our bowlers are doing a really good job and our batting is either red hot or we stumble over the line a bit."
Thunder's decision to bat first looked as productive as Channel Seven's to mike up Warner for a second-ball duck as they slumped to 4-24 before eventually reaching 135 all out off their final delivery.
Ellis trapped Matthew Gilkes in front with the last ball of his opening over and when he added top-scorer Ollie Davies (45 off 38) with the first ball of his second, did not appear to know he was on a hat-trick before clean bowling Nathan McAndrew.
A decade after fellow Hurricane Xavier Doherty claimed the competition's first hat-trick (also against Thunder), Ellis was delighted to take the tally into double figures, despite admitting he did not know it at the time.
"Riley came back two or three balls after and told me I had a hat-trick," he said. "So what was a bit of an anti-climax turned out to be a pretty exciting achievement."
In contrast, the Thunder only had one wicket-taking bowler - Daniel Sams taking excellent figures of 4-18 - and appeared to have caught dropsy from their hosts.
Davies spilt Wade (on three) and Asif Ali (on two), the former proving particularly costly as the returning skipper went on to score a quickfire 30 in a pivotal 79-run fourth-wicket partnership after a shaky start had them at 3-20.
Enigmatic former Greater Northern Raider Tim David finally produced the innings he has been threatening, taking just 27 balls to pass his half-century before confirming victory with 23 deliveries to spare with his sixth maximum and his highest BBL innings of 76 not out.
The Hurricanes have four roster matches left beginning with a trip to the ladder-leading Perth Scorchers on Wednesday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
