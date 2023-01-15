The state government has urged drivers to be safe on Tasmanian roads following the first fatality of 2023.
A 35-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Henty Road at Strahan on January 14.
Police said emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.30pm.
"Initial inquiries indicate the woman was travelling south on Henty Road in a blue 2012 Nissan Micra when she has failed to negotiate a sweeping left-hand bend.
"The vehicle left the road, striking roadside vegetation and colliding with a tree.
"The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
"Airbags fitted to the vehicle were deployed as a result of the impact."
Police said that members of the public provided assistance, but the 35-year-old woman died before ambulance crews arrived.
"Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 131 444.
"Our thoughts are with the woman's family and loved ones.
"A report will be prepared for the coroner."
Liberal MLC Jo Palmer said that road accidents were a major concern for the Tasmanian government.
"We have to take responsibility as a community.
"We've worked so hard to keep our roads safe, to get those messages out there.
"But at the end of the day, the onus is on us."
Ms Palmer urged drivers to be safe on the road.
"If there's a speed limit in place, adhere to it.
"If you've been drinking, don't drive.
"If you're under the influence of drugs, don't get behind the wheel.
"If you're tired, don't drive a long distance."
In response to calls from the RACT to reduce speed limits on rural roads, Ms Palmer said the government was open to considering ways to keep drivers safe.
"But at the end of the day, regardless of what the speed limit is, if drivers won't adhere to that, that number on that sign is irrelevant.
"We are asking Tasmanians, please - you know what the rules are, you know what the speed limits are, you know the consequences of driving drunk, you know the consequences of speeding.
"So make sure when you see those road signs, just abide by them.
"It's such a simple thing to do, and yet the consequence of not driving safely and not adhering to those speed limits can be absolutely catastrophic for families and for friends, as we've seen overnight on the West Coast."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
