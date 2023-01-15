Intern doctors to start across Tasmania's public hospitals

Launceston General Hospital will gain 41 medical interns in 2023.
These first-year doctors are a part of a larger group of 96 to start across Tasmania's public hospitals.
Employed by the Tasmanian government, the 2023 intake will also have 44 interns start at the Royal Hobart Hospital, and 11 at the North-West Regional Hospital.
Chief medical officer, Professor Tony Lawler, welcomed the new doctors to the vital role they will perform at the frontline of the health system.
"Doctors-in-training form a critical part of our health workforce, so it is fantastic to welcome the new interns to the Tasmanian Health Service as part of the 2023 cohort," he said.
Resident medical officers, doctors with one to three years of previous experience, have also begun new placements across the Tasmanian Health Service with many of these having chosen to continue to work with the service.
"Tasmania is a great place for doctors to start their careers with the opportunity to work alongside highly skilled senior doctors, have unique clinical experiences, and benefit from great teaching and education opportunities," Professor Lawler said.
Interns will gain experience through a variety of specialities, including the emergency department, surgery, and general medicine.
Some of the interns and resident medical officers beginning their placements are also participating in the Rural Pathways Program, designed to fast track a career to rural medicine by providing placements that will provide preparation for working as a rural GP.
Six LGH interns have rural scholarships as part of the Rural Pathways Program. Professor Lawler said the program was key to building a strong rural workforce and thereby strengthening the whole health system.
"The Rural Pathways Program will help us to create a pipeline of clinicians trained to work across rural and regional Tasmania, which will benefit the health system as a whole," he said.
"The program provides resident medical officers with essential rotations to support a career in rural medicine, including paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, and rural general practice."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
