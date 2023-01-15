The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government announced 96 new doctors for public hospitals

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
January 16 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Intern doctors to start across Tasmania's public hospitals

Launceston General Hospital will gain 41 medical interns in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.