Glenorchy arson causes $200k damage

A Glenorchy home has sustained $200,000 worth of damage after a fire was deliberately lit early Sunday morning.
Emergency services responded to a structure fire on Devines Road just before 5am and arrived to find the fire contained to a single unit.
Tasmania Fire Service members quickly extinguished the fire, however the property suffered significant internal damage.
TFS said the resident of the unit was not home at the time of the fire, and that no injuries had been reported.
Investigators from TFS, CIB and Forensic Services also attended the scene on Sunday morning, and determined that the fire had been deliberately lit.
Anyone with information in relation to the matter is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.
In September 2022, Tasmania Police figures reported an increase in arson related offences.
The data showed an increase from 396 in 2020-21 to 490 in 2021-22.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
