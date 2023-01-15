One of Tasmania's biggest food, wine and entertainment festivals returns to City Park in February with close to 30,000 patrons expected to attend the three-day event.
This is the first full-scale Festivale since COVID restricted the number of attendees the past three years.
Festivale chairman David Dunn said he's excited to be able to come back this year with over 60 food and beverage stall holders and an incredible lineup.
"We've got a lot of local entertainers and some great headliners such as The Superjesus, Living End, Sneaky Sound System and more," Mr Dunn said.
"We're excited to have chefs from local restaurants doing cooking demonstrations in the chefs in action marquee."
He said as of Friday afternoon, 85 per cent of all tickets had sold for the event, while 90 per cent of Saturday tickets were sold as of Saturday morning.
There will be no gate sales this year, a first in the festival's history.
"Tickets will be available online through the Festivale website until the allocation is exhausted," Mr Dunn said.
"We do have a limit on each day due to the capacity of the park, it's nothing to do with COVID.
"Festivale will be back bigger and better than ever in its usual formala people know and love."
Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer said the government had committed more than $800,000 to see Festival grow and remain sustainable.
"There's a great economic benefit when you have events like this in one of our most fabulous cities across Tasmania," Ms Palmer said.
"We love to come together as one and celebrate all the things that make us so proud of being Tasmanian and living in this state."
Small Wonder Wines cellar door manager Robert Stewart said they'll be celebrating their six-month birthday in the week of Festivale.
"It's a great reason to be celebrating," Mr Stewart said.
"We're excited to share the Small Wonder journey with the community.
"We've been working to restore biodiversity across the property and reached our organic certification this week.
"We broke ground on a brand new winery building that will be ready for the 2024 harvest and the finer design stages of a brand new cellar door restaurant."
Mr Dunn said Festivale would not be possible without the hard work of his committee.
"We've worked hard to protect the reputation of the event during the the past three years," he said.
Festivale is back February 3 to 5, with tickets available online at Festivale's website.
