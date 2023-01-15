City of Launceston has joined 38 councils nation-wide in support of Indigenous Constitutional Recognition through Voice.
Mayor Danny Gibson was one of three Tasmanian mayors to sign in support.
Other Tasmanian mayors who signed were Hobart City Council's Anna Reynolds and Waratah-Wynyard Council's Dr Mary Duniam.
Cr Gibson said the statement was an "important opportunity to bring positive change for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."
"While not a formal position of council and signing in my own right, I'm hopeful of allowing for our community to be informed and educated about the Uluru Statement and creating conversations about the referendum and genuinely help to improve the lives of all Indigenous Australians," he said.
Cr Gibson said as a non-Aboriginal, it wasn't for him to dictate, he was there to "ask, to learn, to journey."
Empowered Communities lauded Cr Gibson for signing the Mayors for the Voice to Parliament Public Statement in December.
Empowered Communities is a national body that aims to work for reconciliation, and support Constitutional Recognition through a First Nations Voice, as called for in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
The Mayors for the Voice to Parliament Public Statement endorses the Uluru statement and supports constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through a Voice to Parliament.
The support statement signed by Cr Gibson, saw the importance of local government in "holding civic forums, promoting dialogue, and providing a platform for Indigenous voices to be heard in the debate".
"We believe that a successful referendum can be a unifying achievement for Australia," the statement said.
"We are ready to work with all levels of government to educate and inform our communities about why this referendum is such an important moment for our nation."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
