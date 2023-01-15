The Tasmanian health secretary has announced virtual care services will continue.
COVID@homeplus offers support to Tasmanians with remote healthcare in the home for vulnerable patients with COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses such as Influenza (flu) or flu-like illness, who meet other specific referral criteria.
The service was launched in December 2021 and provided virtual care to more than 33,000 people.
"After being expanded in June 2022 as COVID@homeplus, the service now offers the provision of virtual care for people experiencing other respiratory illnesses like influenza, particularly for those at higher risk of serious illness," Health secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said.
The COVID@homeplus service is staffed by a dedicated team of nurses, doctors, allied health professionals and administration staff. The service works closely with patients' existing healthcare providers, including general practitioners, to ensure they are provided with the most suitable support.
Patients can also be provided with a COVID@homeplus virtual healthcare monitoring kit, which includes a monitor to check oxygen levels and heart rate, a thermometer to check temperature and a smartphone device to enable the team to monitor results virtually.
READ MORE: Historic Launceston hotel up for sale
Antiviral medicines are also available to some cohorts of people if they test positive to COVID-19, and access to this treatment can also be facilitated through COVID@homeplus. Accessing antivirals quickly can help people avoid a potential trip to hospital, and our skilled team of professionals are ready and willing to assist.
In September 2022, the Post COVID-19 Navigation Service was launched to help patients self-manage their symptoms and provide referrals to other health services as appropriate.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.