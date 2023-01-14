Tasmania is hoping home advantage will assist when the state hosts the nation's best at Cricket Australia's Under-17 Male National Championships from Monday.
Various Hobart venues including Bellerive Oval will stage games over the next week leading up to semi-finals next Sunday and finals the following Monday.
Harry Nichols' Tasmanian team have been forced to make a couple of changes to the side that will face up on home soil.
Harry McHugh has sustained an injury and will be replaced in the squad by his North Hobart teammate Jack Miller.
Meanwhile, another North Hobart young gun, Jack Callinan, has been invited to train with AFL club Collingwood in January, and will be replaced in the squad by Blake Garrett, of Clarence.
The team will play a series of one-day matches across six days of competition.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
