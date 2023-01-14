The Examiner
Tasmania hosting Cricket Australia's Under-17 Male National Championships

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated January 15 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:42am
Aidan O'Connor

Tasmania is hoping home advantage will assist when the state hosts the nation's best at Cricket Australia's Under-17 Male National Championships from Monday.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

