The Oceania Orienteering Championships concluded with the relay events conducted west of St Helens in a mix of alluvial tin mining and granite terrain.
The relay is centred around the intra-regional competition between Australia and New Zealand as part of a boarder international challenge between the neighbouring countries.
With nine classes contested by the cross-Tasman rivals, it was Australia who again emerged victorious taking out the competition 7-2 as New Zealand saw success in the M16 and M55 divisions.
Australia was dominant in the W/M21A and the W/M20. Over the four races of the championships, the host nation won 34 to 5. No doubt New Zealand will be looking for revenge when the championships return next to New Zealand.
In the W21A class, the Australian team of Aislinn Prendergast, Lanita Steer and Grace Crane held off a late charge by New Zealand's Lizzie Ingham on the last leg to win by a comfortable margin of 2:34.
Crane started third just behind the leading team from Tasmania after Mikayla Cooper ran the best time on leg two. However, Crane, who has run consistently well through the championships, drew away after an early challenge by Emily Sorensen who ran consistently to bring the South Australian team into third position.
In the M21A class, the Australian team of Pat Jaffe, Aston Key and Brodie Nankervis had a comfortable victory over New Zealand with the South Australians taking out third place again to be the best state team in the 21 classes.
Running the first leg for South Australia, world championship representative Angus Haines was first back in a tight tussle with New Zealand's Zefa Fa'avae and Jaffe.
However, it was Key on the second leg who stretched the lead over New Zealand's Toby Scott with another fine race to hand over to Nankervis who continued the Australian charge.
In the W20 and M20 classes, the Australian teams led at every change to record comfortable victories.
In W20, the Australian team of Nea Shingler, Mikaela Gray and Erika Enderby all recoded the fastest time on their respective legs.
The middle distance championships had witnessed a threepeat for both Ingham in W21 and Key in M21E. Both orienteers are now the titleholders of all three individual formats being contested at these regional championships.
Key's victory was a tight affair, finishing the 5.3km course in 29:04 with visiting UK orienteer Jim Bailey taking second 46 seconds adrift having briefly led.
Launceston's Brodie Nankervis completed the podium a further 30 seconds behind Bailey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.