The second half of the Bowls North Premier League season recommenced following the completion of the Tasmanian championships mid-week.
Westbury welcomed Trevallyn and swiftly dispatched them back home with their tails between their legs.
The visitors could not pick the surface and wound up with a 34-shot defeat.
Westbury led the game from end one and never looked back, especially on Paul Lowery's rink who recorded a 35 to 12 scoreline over Sean Alderson.
Les Watts was the next best rink for Westbury with a seven-shot defeat of Michael Sims who staged a late fightback.
Julian Frost's rink found themselves behind with three ends to play after holding a healthy lead but finished strongly to defeat Lucas Howell 32-28 and collect all 12 points on offer.
The haul of points sees Westbury bounce back inside the top four as they look to keep their momentum heading into the crucial latter stages of the season.
Launceston continued their strong first half of the season with a win over Deloraine on home soil.
Adam Donohue's rink led the way with a massive 27-shot margin over David Heathcote. Jonathan Stingel-Tuting has been working wonders all year in the three position for Donohue and this was no different.
Trace Stewart continued his strong form with a 15-shot win over John Samphier with plenty of assistance from mother, Karen Stewart, in the second position.
Keith Davis's rink had a tight tussle with Rob Antel eventually prevailing by three shots to salvage two points for the visiting Deloraine.
Invermay showed plenty of fight against Kings Meadows despite the loss of Gene and Candice Ayton to Queensland over the break. Unfortunately for them, they fell just shy of the win as Kings Meadows prevailed by three shots. Nothing could separate Clinton Daines and Shane Davern after 25 ends.
Bec Van Asch defeated Aaron Page by the smallest of margins - but the one-shot win would not be enough to get them over the line as Chris Lee succumbed to Rae Simpson by four shots. The result sees Kings Meadows take home nine points while Invermay collect a very handy three points.
East Launceston flexed their muscles against the visiting Bridport side who failed to take away any points from the encounter.
East's Kane Walker would face off against his old man again, this time getting the better of him by 19 shots in a convincing victory. Mitch Billing and Brett Avent were vital contributors in the middle order for Walker.
Sam Springer kicked back in his armchair for the day as Ray Boutcher, Peter Garrett and Drew Berwick did the heavy lifting for the rink en route to a 13-shot defeat of Wayne Churchill.
David Minns completed the all-rinks win for East Launceston with an 11-shot win over Eddie Walker. Springer's brother, William, played a pivotal role for the side - his exquisite jack rolling was the difference in this encounter.
Longford made sure their lead on top of the ladder remains comfortable with another win over Cosgrove Park.
Jarrod Howard had his full strength rink back in action but it did not help at all as he fell to the impressive Shane Boden by four shots.
Vicki Winley leading well up front and Boden causing plenty of damage with his conversion shots stole the win.
Mark Strochnetter's rink cruised to victory once more with a resounding 13-shot margin over Luke Patterson who has been a dangerous opponent so far this season.
Daniel Baker keeps finding a way to win, though this time he could not extend the margin into double digits. Baker's eight-shot margin over Rob Krushka was more than enough to ensure the Tigers collected the overall win without breaking a sweat.
Sunday will see the region's best bowlers battle it out in the Bowls North singles competition which will be running from the North Launceston Bowls Club for the men and the Westbury Bowls Club for the women.
Meanwhile Exeter Bowls Club will be hosting the minor singles and champion of champion novice singles for the day. Be sure to attend a venue to witness all the action.
Results: Westbury 95 d Trevallyn 61; Invermay 67 lt Kings Meadows 70; East Launceston 92 d Bridport 49; Launceston 89 d Deloraine 50; Longford 80 d Cosgrove Park 63
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.