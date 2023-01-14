The TCL's long-awaited top-of-the-table clash proved surprisingly one-sided as leaders Longford cantered to a seven-wicket win over second-placed Evandale.
Meeting for the first time this season after their round-three encounter was washed out, the teams couldn't produce a contest to match their high-flying status as the Panthers were bowled out for 81 inside 27 overs.
Coach Jonty Manktelow (52) played a lone hand, recording an excellent half-century at first-drop considering the second-highest score was Rajbir Singh's 8 not out and the other nine players managed 10 between them.
Manktelow was the last wicket to fall, desperately trying to reach a defendable total as every Longford bowler made inroads led by Sam Henley's excellent 5-20 off eight.
Jackson Blair (23), Dion Blair (21) and Matthew Lawrence (21 not out) ensured the chase was completed in 14.2 overs despite Wasala Thanuranga taking 2-29.
The sixth-versus-third battle between Legana and Hadspen went the way of the higher-placed Chieftains.
Winning the toss and electing to bat on their home deck, Legana were bowled out for 169 in 39.2.
Opener Mohan Johan Leman top scored with 52 and received good support from Sarabjit Singh (35 off 38) but the Durhams crumbled from 2-109 to lose their last eight wickets for just 60 runs.
Six bowlers shared the wickets led by Ivo Agostini (2-13) and Ashley Smith (2-14).
Hadspen lost two early wickets to be in trouble at 2-7 but recovered to win by seven wickets in 27.2 overs. Sithara Perera led the run-scoring with an unbeaten 55, captain Liam Reynolds added 45 and Sameera Vishwaranga was 38 not out.
Fourth-placed Perth produced the day's third seven-wicket win against seventh-placed ACL.
Sent into bat, ACL put on 54 for the first wicket but just 74 for the last 10.
The top three of Mohamed Nisthar (19), Matthew Oates (29) and Cameron Martin (23) provided a solid foundation but nobody else kicked on as the home side were bowled out for 124 after 33.4 overs.
All five bowlers took wickets led by Mohammad Rizvy's 4-19 and Matthew Rigby's 2-17.
Perth cruised to victory in just over 20 overs on the back of an opening-wicket partnership of 76.
Jake Smith made 31 off 38, Mason Keane 35 and Jakob Williams 28 not out off just 20.
Simon Chappell (2-30) was the sole wicket-taker.
The closest game of the day came at Cressy Recreation Ground where Western Tiers just failed to chase down Trevallyn's total, losing by 12 runs with one ball left.
Opting to bat first, Trevallyn posted a commendable 5-226 off their 40 overs.
Some big scores at the top of the order saw them rattle up 175 for the first two wickets, opener Matthew Kerrison's 76 coming off 93 balls and featuring seven fours and three sixes.
Matthew Cocker added a run-a-ball 35 and Daniel Kirk 47 while an unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Lucas Boyden (17 off 22) and Alex Kerrison (21 off 16) kept up the charge.
Max Robinson (2-30) and Brad Fryett (2-47) were the pick of the home bowlers.
Mark Cooper's 45 gave Western Tiers' chase strong foundations but, after losing three partners, the opener was run out and the game seemed to be slipping away from the hosts.
However, the middle order had other ideas, led by Dylan Semmens who smashed a quickfire 57 off 37, including four fours and two sixes at 154.05.
Brad Fryett (22) and Timothy Walker (28 off 23) provided able support and with five wickets in hand the Tiers were just 23 runs short before an increasingly-high run rate saw them bowled out for 214.
Six Trevallyn bowlers took wickets, led by Nicholas Garwood (3-57) and Daniel Kirk (2-22).
