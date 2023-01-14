The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Longford edge Evandale in battle of TCL top two

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 14 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evandale batsman Jonty Manktelow dominated the batting but couldn't get his team over the line against Longford. Picture by Paul Scambler

The TCL's long-awaited top-of-the-table clash proved surprisingly one-sided as leaders Longford cantered to a seven-wicket win over second-placed Evandale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.