It was a training triumph for Kent Rattray when star local pacer Sunny Sanz withstood the Victorian challenge to win the $40,000 Devonport Cup at Mowbray on Saturday night.
But Lietinna-based Rattray was happy to handball a lot of the credit to his nephew Gareth who drove a masterful race on Sunny Sanz to upset odds-on favourite Hes Ideal.
"We know this horse has got the ability but he needs a bit of luck and Gareth gave him all the luck you could hope for tonight," the trainer said.
"It was a magnificent drive."
Rattray tracked pacemaker Be Major Threat most of the way and, when Hes Ideal went up to challenge that horse at the 500m, Rattray popped onto his back.
Hes Ideal led around the home turn but Sunny Sanz was hot in pursuit and ran past him in the straight. He drew a length clear before Hes Ideal came again to close the final margin to 1.6m.
"I thought I might have pushed the button too early," Gareth Rattray admitted.
"But I'd had such a good run.
"This horse has to be driven with a sit ... he's as quick as any horse about."
Kent Rattray, who prepares Sunny Sanz for owners Nathan and Sandra Bennett, said he was rapt for the horse.
"He's been a lovely horse all the way through, even through his injuries," the trainer said.
Montana Storm, who was just behind the winner at the bell, battled on well to finish third beaten 7.2m just ahead of 100-1 chance Cullenburn.
Hes Ideal's stablemate Like A Wildfire, the backmarker on 30m, ran fifth after not having much luck.
Leading Victorian trainer Emma Stewart missed out in the cup but won the other three feature races on the program.
Major Grace ($1.40 into $1.08) led all the way and ran her last 800m in 55.76 seconds to win the $14,000 Mares Incentive by 14.6m.
Idealrockidealroll, the only four-year-old in a field of older horses, gave a similar performance to win the $14,000 Coastal Pacing Thousand by 16.5m.
And, Wheres The Gold made it a hat-trick of all-the-way wins in the $14,000 Dash For Cash.
Stewart also scored with Zeus Dan who was super impressive in the Rating 50-54 Pace to give her wins in four of the six races she contested.
All Stewart's winner were driven by Mark Pitt.
Emma Stewart was expected to dominate the meeting, with six of the 10 pre-post favourites, but it was local owners Trevor and Majorie Leis who got in early with the first two winners.
Trainer-driver Todd Rattray said three-year-old gelding Kosygin Leis still had a lot to learn but it didn't stop him landing some good bets in the Impress Print Pace.
Having only his second start and his first for seven months, Kosygin Leis raced one-out and two-back before dashing to the lead on the home turn and quickly putting the result beyond doubt.
The Sweet Lou gelding opened at $5.50 in an open race and firmed to start $3.60 favourite.
"He's a horse that is going to take a while but everything fell into place tonight" Rattray said.
"He's been a slow learner and we still need to teach him a bit more."
The Leis name all their male horses after Russian politicians and Aleksei Kosygin was a long-serving premier of the Soviet Union.
The Smithton owners struck again in the following race when Szabolski Leis, also trained by Rattray, led all the way in 1:56.7, equalling the best time of her five-win career.
Driver Liam Older said he didn't expect to be able to cross polemarker Big Boy Mal at the start but when that horse was a bit slow out he decided to "push the button".
"I knew Big Boy Mal would come at me when he got clear but my mare was still jogging on the corner and kept digging in," Older said.
1- NR 3YO+, 2200m MS: 3.60 fav. KOSYGIN LEIS (T Rattray, T Rattray) 1, 10.00 Stony The Spy (T Ford) 2, 6.00 Charmedforareason (B Miller) 3. 5.7m, 1/2 nk. 2:03.5.
2- NR 50-59, 1680m MS: 10.00 SZABOLSKI LEIS (T Rattray, L Older) 1, 2.80 Big Boy Mal (R Hillier) 2, 1.85 fav. Ah Mach (M Ford) 3. 1.3m, 2.3m 1:56.78.
3- NR 50-54, 2200m MS: 1.75 fav. ZEUS DAN (E Stewart, M Pitt) 1, 6.50 Dapper (B Miller) 2, 16.00 Donny In Paris (D Ford) 3. 28m, 1.3m. 1:57.4.
4- MARES INCENTIVE, 2200m MS: 1.08 fav. MAJOR GRACE (E Stewart, M Pitt) 1, 4.80 Miss Papenhuyzen (R Hillier) 2, 23.00 Juniper (N Ford) 3. 14.6m, 25m. 1:58.98.
5- COASTAL THOUSAND, 2200m MS: 1.06 fav. IDEALROCKIDEALROLL (E Stewart, M Pitt) 1, 26.00 Southshore (M Ford) 2, 21.00 Where Ya Bin (B Miller) 3, 16.5m, 3.7m. 1:58.3.
6- DEVONPORT CUP, 2698m SS: 11.00 SUNNY SANZ (K Rattray, G Rattray) 1, 1.85 fav Hes Ideal (M Pitt) 2, 10.00 Montana Storm (R Hillier) 3. Then followed: 101.00 Cullenburn, 4.60 Like A Wildfire, 15.00 Lip Reader, 31.00 Check In, 51.00 Be Major Threat, 18.00 The Shallows, 101.00 Puntarno Stride, 151.00 Diamonds N Cash, 26.00 Rossini, 34.00 The Brooklyn Brawler. 1.6m, 5.6m. 1:59.6.
7- NR 4YO+, 2200m MS: 9.00 WATTABOUT SPANGHER (A Duggan, J Duggan) 1, 5.00 Beam Me Up Chopper (L Older) eq. 2, 1.75 fav. Mister Gently (G Rattray) eq 2. 5.3m, dh. 1:59.8.
8- DASH FOR CASH, 1680m MS: 1.04 fav. WHERES THE GOLD (E Stewart, M Pitt) 1, 41.00 Hickstead (R Hillier) 2, 26.00 Kadar (T Rattray) 3. 11.4m, 6.1m. 1:55.5.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.