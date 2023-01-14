The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lietinna trainer and his nephew upset Victorian favourite in Devonport Cup

GM
By Greg Mansfield
January 14 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kosygin Leis, driven by Todd Rattray, got the locals on the board early winning the opening race on Devonport Cup night. Pictures by Stacey Lear
Liam Older made it a double for connections when he won on Szabolski Leis.

It was a training triumph for Kent Rattray when star local pacer Sunny Sanz withstood the Victorian challenge to win the $40,000 Devonport Cup at Mowbray on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.