World Street Eats Launceston will be returning to Civic Square for the first time in 2023.
Held on January 22, the festival is the first of three in consecutive months, with further events set to be scheduled in winter.
Amr Elsayed, who organises the event with his partner Madi Biggelaar, is looking forward to injecting some culture into the Launceston community.
"The whole point of World Street Eats is it's a community-led street food market, essentially," he said.
"But we really see it as becoming more of a cultural experience here in Launceston.
"We're really trying to create a platform for different cultures, people from migrant communities, people with interesting and fascinating stories to tell whether it's through food, performance art or crafts.
"We're dialling up the diversity and the multiculturalism of, not just Launceston, but Tasmania as a whole."
Cuisines from countries such as Indonesia and Afghanistan will be represented, while a new stall will bring a South American flavour to the event.
Mr Elsayed said for those who haven't been before, the experience has something in it for everyone.
"There's going to be a lot of people who are there to mingle and would love to share some stories and obviously build a more diverse community in Launceston," he said.
"But more importantly, we're trying to share a taste of the world with Launceston and giving them an experience that you might not necessarily find all the time.
"Having it all in the one place on a Sunday is just a really nice experience for people to enjoy. Plus, it's summertime, so it's nice to be outdoors, so bring your family and your friends and there's going to be plenty of food and plenty of entertainment and fun things to do."
The event runs from 11am until 3pm on Sunday January 22.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
