The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

World Street Eats Launceston returns in 2023

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 14 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World street eats returns to Civic Square. Picture by Phillip Biggs

World Street Eats Launceston will be returning to Civic Square for the first time in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.