Knowing the star sign of your significant other wasn't good enough in the 1990s, you needed to know their Mars and Venus sign as well, according to astrologer Joanne Madeline Moore.
Former Cop Shop actress-turned-astrologer, Ms Moore revealed the effects of these mysterious planetary forces in her book, Love And Sex Signs: Venus, Mars and Astrology.
Ms Moore, who appeared at the Launceston Psychic Expo at the Launceston Casino first became interested in astrology when she was 12, and had since been a professional astrologer since 1991.
Her varied career began in the acting world and included a stint as Rowena Wallace's daughter on the show Cop Shop.
The basis of Ms Moore's book was that while our star sign revealed how people should go about initiating and performing sex and their sexual fantasies.
Ms Moore said an example of the disparity between our star sign and Venus and Mars signs was movie star Jack Nicholas.
Nicholas was born under the sign of Taurus, meaning that in his professional life he was responsible, dedicated and able to commit to something, but his Venus sign was Aires, and his Mars sign was Sagittarius, meaning he was adventurous and didn't like being pinned down.
Ms Moore's book included tables that allowed people to establish their Mars and Venus sign from their birthdate.
Men hoping to woo a woman would benefit from knowing her Mars sign while women could understand men a little better by knowing their Venus sign.
It all helped in life's two great adventures of love and sex, she said.
"I think the Venus and Mars signs help people to accept people for what they are, not what they want them to be or imagine them to be," Ms Moore said.
Port Arthur was Tasmania's number one tourist destination, according to research from Tourism Tasmania.
Tasmania's Holiday Market research showed 67 per cent of all holidaymakers to the state in 1996 to 1997 visited Port Arthur.
Launceston's Cataract Gorge was the second most visited attraction, followed by Cradle Mountain.
Port Arthur Historic Site chief executive Neil MacKinnon said the report confirmed the site's own visitors survey results.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
