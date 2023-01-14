The Australian Open begins tomorrow - the tennis version that is.
And without question it has earned the right to be called and recognised as that without the elaboration of the sport in the title or reference.
It has left its principal contender for the title - golf - way behind in terms of its standing and impact.
Plain and simple it is a brilliant event.
Its success in the past enabled it to withstand the impact of the pandemic - albeit with a serious depletion of its reserves. But the point is that it had those reserves either for the rainy day which, in the case of the pandemic did eventuate, or for investment.
That's why the success of the 2023 edition is so crucial for Tennis Australia and its showcase product. For it gives it the opportunity to begin building those reserves up once again as well as investing in the ongoing programs it has around the country in development and keeping the sport relevant to an always sizeable recreational market.
Yet according to TA chief executive and the Open's tournament director Craig Tiley, it needs ongoing success and those reserves for other purposes as well.
Tiley says that the vultures are circling from other nations to steal away the Open's Grand Slam status. To ward them off, he argues, the public purse must invest massively to keep the grand event in Melbourne.
Of course, that has often been the case in the past. The Victorian government, in particular, has poured billions of dollars into the Melbourne Park complex transforming it from what was once an Olympic spots hub to a mega-centre for professional sports.
For sure the Open would not have been able to maintain its status or deliver in the way it does without the investment. In terms of infrastructure, what it has resulted in is pretty damn good.
There is a more than reasonable case that the argument that it must be even more magnificent, is pretty much in the eye of the beholding major tenant.
Other funding-seekers, and other sports in particular, can again more than reasonably take the view that tennis and the Open have had more than a fair go from public coffers and should now stand on its own two feet.
Melbourne has the right to stage the Australian Open until 2046. But it's not made clear whether than means keeping its Grand Slam status until then. While TA can allocate its national championship, it's not within its control to give it the top four exclusivity.
And with the complicated governance structure at the top of global tennis, it may never be clear in the long term just with whom that power rests. The world governing body, the International Tennis Federation, is nominally in charge but deputes day to day matters to a semi-autonomous body - the Grand Slam board.
Both are at risk almost on any given day of having their control diminished by the intervention of the men's and women's tours which are driven by the players and control almost all other tournaments.
No better example than in 2022 when Wimbledon took the principled position of not inviting Russian or Belarussian players and the tours reacted by allocating no ranking points to the sport's most honoured competition.
Tiley says, for example, that John Cain Arena needs to be demolished and replaced and/or another stadium built in the complex.
Why? - would be a good question. For, once the Open gets well into its second week, it and Margaret Court Arena are often unused.
Unquestioned success on many fronts sometimes leads to an expectation of entitlement, but it does not mean it has to be fulfilled - especially by others.
The New South Wales government took a beating at the polls at the last state election only just hanging on - many suggesting that was because of its unjustified plans to completely rebuild Sydney's three biggest football venues.
And in Tasmania public sentiment seems like it is against the Tasmanian Government's willingness to accede to the AFL's equally unjustified demands for a new super-stadium to be built at Macquarie Point in Hobart.
But for now, let's enjoy for the next fortnight one of the best sporting events in the world.
