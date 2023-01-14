Mona Foma's summer festival of art, music and more is calling for local business partnerships ahead of the Launceston launch in February.
An industry night will be held at the old TAFE building on January 24, the site of Mona Foma's stacked lineup for the Old Tafe Sessions.
Mona Foma's head of partnerships Angelique Brcic said the festival provided great opportunities for local businesses.
"We've had a really strong take-up this year," Ms Brcic said.
"The Launceston component of the festival is free but ticketed and registrations are really high."
Organisers are expecting a high volume of people, with many coming from the mainland.
"The industry night is an opportunity for any local business to come along and listen to the Mona Foma festival team tell them what's going on at the old TAFE building in Launceston," Ms Brcic said.
"There's a lot of opportunity for business to be able to talk to their customers about what's going on in their area, but also make the most of the people that we're going to bring into town."
She said last year they saw 70 to 80 people turn up to the industry night.
"This year we thought it was a good opportunity considering we're doing a takeover in a place as cool as the old TAFE building," Ms Brcic said.
"It'll be great to get people in there and actually see where we're going to be having it.
"Historically over the last couple of years we've been more spread out across the city due to COVID."
She said registrations for Mona Foma in Launceston were filling out quick.
"As you can imagine the capacity of the building is pretty significant so at the moment we've had a really strong take up.
"The percentage of mainlanders that have taken up tickets as well is really high which is a great indicator for local businesses.
"Come along, have a drink with us and listen to what we have to say and we'll happily answer any questions."
Registrations for the free industry night can be made through the Launceston Tickets website.
