More Australians are reuniting for holidays in Tasmania, according to data from Tourism Tasmania.
Christine Booth, owner of Tin Dragon Cottages in Branxholm, said she first noticed the anomaly when she found three recent bookings with similar scenarios.
"In each case, there was one person from Tasmania and another from the mainland and they chose to meet up with each other here," Ms Booth said.
"I wondered if it was happening more broadly and the travel research said it was."
Tourism Australia's sentiment analysis from 2022 found reconnecting with friends and family was a major reason for Australians wanting to travel interstate.
"It led me to do a fair bit of research and there is a bit of a niche for this style of retreats where people get together with family members or friends they haven't seen a while," Ms Booth said.
"From my point of view I'm trying to market and get bums on seats.
"Maybe you haven't seen your best mate you went to school with for a while, why not do a three-day walk with them?"
She said the easing of COVID restrictions likely had a part to play.
"I'm sure it's not a coincidence this happened with our business," she said.
According to Destination Marketing,COVID left many long-lasting impacts on consumer behaviour, including an increased motivation to connect with friends and family and nature-based tourism.
Short-term rentals, boutique and bespoke accommodation was also found to be increasingly appealing.
Tin Dragon Cottages recently started offering art retreats, including masterclasses with local artists and photographers.
"Even though we're going for small numbers, it's still hard after COVID," Ms Booth said.
"We're a small tourism business trying to pick up where we left off.
"It's certainly niche for regional destination tourism to push for reuniting with friends."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.