Speed not the main cause of car crashes

An article titled 'RACT backs Libs road safety call' (The Examiner, March 5, 2012) described how Rene Hidding (then Liberal opposition road safety spokesman) obtained, under FOI, government statistics for serious injury and fatal accidents in the period 2009-11.
These statistics indicated that inattention, distraction, fatigue and inexperience have replaced speed as the key factor in crashes.
Among the key findings were Only once was speed shown to be the major factor and Crashes caused by inattention and distractions featured highly in serious crashes and as a cause in fatal crashes.
As I made clear in a previous letter, fatalities caused by excessive speed formed only three per cent of the total.
Garry Bailey (RACT) might like to know that 62 per cent of the fatalities were caused by alcohol and inattention. So in 10 years the statistics have not changed markedly.
Why is it then so hard for the Road Safety Advisory Council, RACT et al to drop the speed fallacy and focus on the major factors that do kill on our roads?
Paul Chisolm, Launceston
The number of lives lost on our roads in 2022 is shocking, The empty chairs at family dinners is frightening.
Calls for reduction of speed limits on rural roads has again be tabled.
I ask, as this happened some 30 years ago, from 110 km/h to 100 km/h where is the reduction in the road toll?
The cars are safer, black spots are addressed, however in many cases it still remains, the basic mechanical fault, the nut behind the wheel.
When will we have to prove our competency to drive every five years to continue the privilege? When was the last time you had a licence "check"? When did that idiot you saw yesterday "pass" a drivers test?
Ralph McGee, Perth
OK, so we don't want the funding for the stadium to put a black hole in the budget, so let's think of some alternatives.
I've got three to get the ball rolling: a lottery, like the one that funded the building of the Sydney Opera House; subscriptions, as were used to fund the building of memorials to any number of people in the UK in the 18th and 19th centuries; and pre-selling life memberships to the new club.
I'm sure the Tasmanian community can come up with more and better.
Lyn Wright, Newnham
Whilst doing the sums on the new stadium proposal, a government spokesman advanced a proposition that lack of support by the opposition would be like "turning your back on thousands of jobs".
I wonder does that take into account the dire situation regarding extreme lack of trades personnel in the building industry which, on today's terms, leads to a 24-month delay forecast for home construction throughout the land?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
It's all very well for sports people and tourism people to come out in support of the stadium but what about the ordinary taxpayers who will foot the bill.
It seems 70 per cent of our population are against this building but aren't being listened to.
As two thirds of us live in the north, where the premier's electorate is, maybe the government should take note.
How many would pay for petrol, admission to a game and probably accommodation costs if this white elephant is ever built?
As for not having world renown entertainers come here, we've had them come to the Silverdome, the Derwent Entertainment Centre, and even Elton John to what is now UTAS Stadium.
With people living in cars and tents and many unable to access even minor operations any spare cash should go to the essentials of life!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
DID South Africa save the Third Cricket Test against Australia in Sydney recently, or did the Sydney weather lose the aforementioned test for Australia?
Considering Hobart is the second driest capital of any state in Australia, the New Year's Test may be considered for a referral to Cricket Australia as appeal to transfer to Tasmania?
Anticipating the possible hostile reaction by the people of NSW, the Test may be renamed the Boxing Day Test, having a certain "domino effect" amongst Victorians, especially Collingwood FC supporters, who have a propensity to view changing circumstances in black and white terms only!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
