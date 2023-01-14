The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Summer holiday ideas for families in Launceston

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 15 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As we head into mid-January, Christmas with family, New Year celebrations and even overseas holidays have quickly turned to memories as people look forward to what is to come in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.