As we head into mid-January, Christmas with family, New Year celebrations and even overseas holidays have quickly turned to memories as people look forward to what is to come in 2023.
The upcoming three-week period before school starts can often prove tricky for parents who are desperately trying to keep their children entertained.
However, Launceston does have plenty of options to choose from, such as enjoying pools surrounded by nature, and relaxing with a picnic in City Park with terrific live music.
Here are some of the best family-friendly summer holiday ideas to keep everyone entertained before school returns:
One of the city's favourite icons, Cataract Gorge has something for all ages and interests.
Whether you've been there countless times or not at all, there is always fun to be had.
At 457 metres, the gorge boasts a chairlift that spans the longest distance in the world as it takes people over the picturesque basin, which is fed by the South Esk River.
For parents, it is an opportunity to take beautiful photographs, while for children it is a exhilarating (and safe) thrill as they soar above the sights.
There is plenty more to be experienced among the Gorge grounds too.
The Basin Cafe provides plenty of food, drinks, and shade right near the swimming pool, a place always popular among the Launceston community on those warm summer days.
For those wanting to make a full day out of the experience, located higher in the grounds is the Launceston Cataract Gorge Restaurant, surrounded by beautiful gardens and peacocks roaming about.
There's no road trip involved either - the Gorge is located within two kilometres from Launceston's city centre.
An event that has been enjoyed by many in the past, returns for another edition during the early weeks of 2023.
After The Ferguson Brothers opened the weekly event with a splendid two-hour display, many will be returning to enjoy the tasteful music of Apache on Sunday, a band who are also coming back after their successful 2022 stint.
The concert is completely free for those who choose to attend, however they are encouraged to bring their own picnic blanket, chairs and food to make the most of the relaxation.
Perhaps the biggest drawcard for children is the train that travels around City Park, and the City of Launceston Council has ensured the experience is free for kids while attending Music in the Park.
Parents can keep relying on this fun day out for weeks to come too, with the event happening every Sunday until the end of January, meaning Sunday's schedule becomes far easier to fill.
There always seems to be something fun for families to do at Launceston's premier art gallery, and the next three weeks are no different.
The QVMAG School Holiday Program gives kids the opportunity to discover their creativity with a wide range of hands-on experiences.
From creating slime and taking "trick photographs", to creating animated videos and learning all about insects and planets, there is always something to do.
The program ends on Friday and tickets are selling quick, so parents need to be fast if they want to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.
Tamar Island is a beautifully simple way for families to connect through nature over the course of the four-kilometre, 90-minute walk.
The island is fully accessible and the flat boardwalk means that no hiking experience is required, so families can relax and enjoy the experience.
With beautiful birds aplenty on Tamar Island, cameras and binoculars are encouraged to get the most out of the experience.
While the boardwalk does remain open for public use, it should be noted that the Cormiston Creek Track is closed for the next seven days.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
