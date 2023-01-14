Regular training the best way to ensure driver safety

HERE we go again, the same old tired road safety roundabout reaction from the same old group, frustrated and out of ideas on how to adequately influence driver behaviour.
I invite them to go back through decades of media archives, to see their exact words being uttered by their equally frustrated predecessors.
What's that adage about saying/doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome? "Police presence" and punitive fines will never be more than a temporary, micro influence upon driver behaviour as police can never be all places at all times.
As unappealing as it is to all and sundry, a driver's behaviour is the prime responsibility of the driver to change.
But how to do that? Clearly "messaging" doesn't work, if it did we'd not be having this conversation, there having been incalculable "messages" over the decades. So, what does work?
Well, in all other aspects of human activity, behaviour is influenced most greatly by training, that nemesis of road safety "experts".
Not until all and sundry finally understand that training - both initial and recurrent - is the most effective and efficient method by which to influence any human behaviour, nothing will change.
And yes, there are those who know the what, when, how and why of training. It's about time our road safety "experts" started asking the right questions, instead of endlessly going around their road safety roundabout of tired old messaging and ineffective campaigns.
Driver competency is the key, and it has to be taught correctly.
Dale Newman, Relbia.
DOMESTIC violence won't diminish or end, until the precise causes are identified.
Rod Matthews, Fairfield, Victoria
Should it be seen as a date where foreigners invaded, took land and committed atrocities and other crimes on the inhabitants?
Or should it be thought of as the day civilisation arrived here so ultimately all descendants ended up with much improved standards of living because of better food resources, medical care etc so everyone benefited?
Assuming few people wish to rely on hunting and gathering to survive, one would think that celebrating what has been achieved in the last two centuries is the better way of thinking.
But obviously some prefer to adopt the role of the victim who demands compassion for historically unpalatable events.
This victim culture is disrupting community cohesion and is increasing perceived gaps between groups in society making reconciliation appear an impossible goal.
The self-appointed activists leading the invasion day protests might benefit by raising their profiles to appear more politically significant but it is hard to see how anyone they claim to represent are benefiting.
No doubt we should recognise and acknowledge our history, both the good and bad, but continued focus on it negatively is not achieving anything positive for society and is culturally destructive for everyone.
So the choice is clear: Do we celebrate Australia Day positively as people living in one of the most peaceful and stable countries in the world?
Or do we deny the benefits of civilisation and adopt a victim role by focusing on 200 year old history that no one today is responsible for? Your choice!
John Coulson, Dilston
THE Jim's Mowing Principle: For routine work you must charge what everyone else is charging.
For work that is out of the ordinary you must charge accordingly.
It is clear that the AFL and its MBA mentality have applied this in spades to us Tasmanians.
They have a competition with a richly rewarded broadcasting contract and they simply don't need us.
If they really wanted us we would have been included decades ago. Now we must pay the price.
Make no mistake when it comes to the AFL: they are already cutting our grass.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.