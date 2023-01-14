The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the editor | Regular training the best way to ensure driver safety

By Letters to the Editor
January 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regular training the best way to ensure driver safety

DRIVER COMPETENCY THE KEY

HERE we go again, the same old tired road safety roundabout reaction from the same old group, frustrated and out of ideas on how to adequately influence driver behaviour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.