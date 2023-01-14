Members of the Northern Tasmanian Light Horse Troop were at Brisbane Street Mall on Saturday to promote a commemorative service for War Animal Day on February 26.
NTLHT members Sherry Rees and Terese Binns were present in handmade traditional World War I nursing uniforms, alongside Lance Corporal Jacob the donkey and messenger dog Coco.
Ms Rees said donkeys, horses, camels, pigeons and dogs played crucial roles in the Australian Military throughout history.
"Donkeys were shot at many times transporting supplies and wounded soldiers across the battlefield," Ms Rees said.
"Donkeys are great pack animals, they can get into smaller places and carry a heavy load."
At Gallipoli, Private John Simpson Kirkpatrick became known as 'The Man with the Donkey' as he transported wounded men from the fighting in Monash Valley down to the first aid station at Anzac Cove.
"Simpson would pick up the wounded at the front line, lay them across the back of the donkey and take them to the nurses for medical treatment," Ms Rees said.
"Donkeys also helped soldiers blend in. If you were in civilian clothes, a donkey would help you mix with the environment."
She said in the First World War, dogs and pigeons would carry messages back and forth to trenches and headquarters.
Pigeons were trained to carry a message for up to 193 kilometres at an average speed of 48 kilometres per hour.
"They would get shot because they were carrying important information, so it was in the enemy's best interest to shoot them down."
An estimated eight million horses died in the first World War, 160,000 of those were transported from Australia.
Much like the red poppy, which marks the Armistice of November 11 1918, the purple poppy is the symbol of remembrance for war animals.
Ms Rees said we should remember war animals because they were volunteered.
"When the government issued the War Animal Remembrance Day service, it was given they would have a purple poppy in recognition of their service," she said.
"We should remember them because they were volunteered.
"They gave their lives for us in their service and this is just a small way to recognise the fantastic effort they put in on our behalf.
"Imagine a gentle soul like Jacob put into a war environment where there are bullets flying, bombs going off, screaming and the smell of blood; that must have had an impact on them."
NTLHT secretary Terese Binns said animals in the military today had a service number.
"They're part of the defence force and at least they're bringing them home," Ms Binns said.
"The horses in the first World War didn't come home, and neither did the dogs in Vietnam.
"Since Afghanistan, Australian military dogs have been returning home."
The Northern Tasmanian Light Horse Troop will host a commemorative service for War Animal Day at the Campbell Town Memorial Precinct at 11 am on February 26.
A parade of animals to the Cenotaph will take place beforehand at 10.30am.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
