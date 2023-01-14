The Examiner
Fallen war animals to be commemorated in late February

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 14 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:30am
Northern Tasmanian Light Horse Troop secretary Terese Binns, Coco the messenger dog, Sherry Rees and Lance Corporal Jacob the donkey. Picture by Rod Thompson

Members of the Northern Tasmanian Light Horse Troop were at Brisbane Street Mall on Saturday to promote a commemorative service for War Animal Day on February 26.

