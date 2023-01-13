The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

King Island Hotel swaps chips in favour of onion rings

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated January 13 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The humble potato chip is in danger of leaving our plates as shortages impact the Tasmanian dining scene. File picture.

Like salt and pepper or Batman and Robin, some things in life just belong together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Advocate journalist covering West and North-West Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.