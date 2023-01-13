Dorset Community House will host a number of programs as part of the Bright Dorset Youth program, which officially begins at the start of the school year.
The new program aims to help at-risk youth and support positive life outcomes for young people in the rural Dorset area.
Dorset Community House manager Naomi Buster said they received funding from the Tasmanian Community Fund to run four year youth leadership and capacity project.
"We've got two youth workers who will be delivering six programs focused on building skills, networks, connections, increasing confidence and developing people's communication skills," Ms Buster said.
"It's all about shining a light on young people and getting some more recognition of how incredible they are from the adults in the community."
"I feel like the project isn't about changing young people, but changing community perception so young and older people can work better together."
She said Dorset House had strong partnerships with Scottsdale and Winnaleah District High School.
"It'll be happening out and about in the community as far as Gladstone, where we'll be running activities with the town hall."
She said Dorset Community House provided community transport, playgroups, a community garden and much more.
"We're a space where community service providers can come and be based because there's not a lot of space in the community and we've run a network for the well-being services in the area," Ms Buster said.
She said prior to developing the project, they did a youth needs analysis researching what issues were affecting young people around the community.
"Young people listed their top issues as mental health and health service provision, local recreation, community safety, transport and a need for greater focus on young people," Ms Buster said.
"We've just hired two fabulous youth development officers so things are rolling now."
"It wouldn't have happened without the funding from the Tasmanian Community Funding," she said.
She said Dorset Council promised an ongoing youth development worker if the project has successful results.
"We're really grateful for the council's contribution to the project as well."
The project will officially begin when schools return in February.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
