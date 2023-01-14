One of Tasmania's premier cultural festivals returns in March, bringing 10 days of music, theatre and more.
For 20 years, every second year, Ten Days has presented 10 festivals encompassing more than 1,200 individual events in over 140 locations around the State, attracting audiences totaling 1.5 million Tasmanians.
This year five-time ARIA award winning singer-songwriter Katie Noonan is returning to Launceston, bringing her own rendition of Joni Mitchell's fourth studio album, Blue, to Launceston's Princess Theatre.
"I've never been a part of the festival but I've always admired it's artistic integrity," Ms Noonan said.
She said Blue is an extraordinary body of work, and wanted to bring a stripped down acoustic version of the record to the stage.
"From Joni's point of view, she herself said it's her most private, exposed and honest record that she's made," Ms Noonan said.
"It also has my favorite love song of all time, the amazing A Case of You."
She said the show will stay true to the nature of the record.
"Half the album is Joni on piano, so half of it will be just me on the piano along with some guitarists who are beautiful players," Ms Noonan said.
"It's very stripped back, it's folk music really. Her first five albums I'd say are strictly folk.
"Tasmania is a beautiful collection of villages and communities, and folk music really lends itself to that kind of thinking."
Along with the Blue tour, Ms Noonan wrote the music for Women of Troy, a theatrical piece premiering as part of the festival.
She said the creative process was entirely different compared to writing records.
"I'm not writing for myself, I'm writing for a community choir which comes with certain parameters," Ms Noonan said.
"I've written in a way that, if you read music, that's fine but, if not, it's still accessible."
Ms Noonan said she wanted to stay true to the tradition of the ancient Greek theatre.
"In the ancient Greek plays there was a chorus commenting on the action of the play."
"The choir is made up of predominantly mothers and children to document the story of women in Troy from the point of view of asylum seekers."
She said she looked forward to playing the Princess Theatre again.
"We don't have many theatres like that in Brisbane or Queensland so it's beautiful to play these older rooms that have such a history," Ms Noonan said.
"It's a gorgeous room with a beautiful modern sound."
"I love Launnie and I'm looking forward to getting back there."
Katie Noonan's show at the Princess Theatre opens on March 3, and tickets for her show and for Ten Days on the Island can be purchased through the festival website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.