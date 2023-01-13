Launceston Night Market return still weeks away

City of Launceston hopes the Launceston Night Market will return in the coming weeks.
Council met with the market's organisers on Thursday following a succession of late postponements.
Mayor Danny Gibson said the Civic Square markets brought "vibrancy, vitality and a sense of community to our city".
"The City of Launceston places a great deal of value on community-led events such as the Launceston Night Market," Cr Gibson said.
"We are hopeful there will be an announcement regarding the event in the coming weeks."
The market has been held in Civic Square since 2018.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
