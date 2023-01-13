Longford have claimed one of the two trophies they've been chasing this TCL Premier League season, taking out the Twenty20 competition.
The Tigers proved too strong in their grand final against ACL on Thursday night at University Oval.
They posted 7-182 before restricting ACL to 122.
It was the Tigers' first Twenty20 premiership since the 2019/20 summer after Hadspen won the past two cups.
Longford had previously dominated the competition, winning five T20 titles in a row.
Coach Richard Howe, who was player of the match, was thrilled with the victory.
But he said the Tigers would be on their toes in the second half of the one-day season as they strive for more success.
"You set yourself at the start of the year with the things you want to do and we've got a good list there at the moment but it all comes down to the day and thankfully we were able to put together a pretty complete performance," he said.
"But 40-over cricket is a different thing, Thursday night's game changed in the space of two or three overs, the same happens in a 40-over game and you can find yourself right on top to then being hunted pretty hard.
"It's a nice start but the job's not finished yet and there's plenty more work to do."
Top-three batters Jackson Blair (27), Howe (45) and Jake Williams (29) laid the foundation for the triumph.
Then Nasrullah Khan (19 from 10 balls) and captain Max Magann (32* from 16 balls) went whack at the end.
Despite the commanding start, Howe said he wasn't sure the total would be enough.
"We said at the start 180 to 210 was probably par score with the short boundaries and the ground being in good nick," he said.
"We were pretty happy with 180 but still felt we may be 15 runs short."
ACL were in real trouble at 6-21. Howe picked up 3-12 from his two overs while Babar Khan, Nasrullah Khan and Kieran Davey also picked up early scalps.
"We got a bit lucky to be honest, a couple of a bad balls ended up in fielders' hands," Howe said. "But if you've got the runs on the board then guys are chasing the runs.
"To have them 6-21 was almost the perfect start."
ACL captain Simon Chappell dug in through the middle order with a trio of fours and a pair of sixes on his way to 36.
Azeem Iqrah's 23 not out was another notable performance.
The Tigers have qualified for the Hurricanes Community T20 Cup Northern Regional Finals Day on Sunday, February 12 at Longford.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
