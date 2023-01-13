The Examiner
Office Of Racing Integrity dismisses objections to favourite running in Devonport Pacing Cup

By Greg Mansfield
January 13 2023 - 9:00pm
Zeva Royale, ridden by Anthony Darmanin, runs past favourite Zewinna in the opening race at Mowbray on Friday night. Pictures by Peter Staples
Ismail Toker is all smiles as Egao cruises to an overdue win at her 17th start in the Maiden Plate.
Devonport Cup favourite Hes Ideal, driven by Mark Pitt, wins the Hobart Cup last Sunday. Picture by Bec Duggan

Hot favourite Hes Ideal has been cleared to run in the $40,000 Devonport Pacing Cup at Mowbray on Saturday night after the Office Of Racing Integrity dismissed two objections to his eligibility.

