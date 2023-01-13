Hot favourite Hes Ideal has been cleared to run in the $40,000 Devonport Pacing Cup at Mowbray on Saturday night after the Office Of Racing Integrity dismissed two objections to his eligibility.
The Emma Stewart-trained gelding won the $40,000 Hobart Cup last Sunday but needed to qualify for a starting start to contest this week's feature race.
Connections took him to the Carrick trials on Monday in order to do so and, although he stepped clearly and completed the course, his time was outside the qualifying standard.
Stewards used the discretion afforded them under the rules to pass him for standing start races but on Wednesday ORI received two objections to that decision.
The objectors argued that ORI's policy states horses must meet the time standards to qualify and that should over-ride the stewards' discretionary powers.
Racing Director Justin Helmich considered the arguments and on Friday ruled that Hes Ideal qualified for an exemption as he had raced and won in fast time over 2579m the previous night.
"It was reasonable (and in concert with welfare provisions of the rules) for the horse not to be further extended during the running of the trial considering that it had participated in a maximal effort less than 24 hours earlier," he said.
"Having considered the relevant factors, I find no reason to interfere with the decision of the steward in charge of the trials meeting to qualify Hes Ideal."
Hes Ideal, a winner of 10 of his 14 starts, will come off 20m in the Devonport Cup being run in Launceston for the first time since the North West track closed.
His stablemate Like A Wildfire is off the back mark of 30m and is probably his main danger given that he knows the track after two good runs off 20m during last year's Easter Cup series.
He won his heat by a big margin and ran a close second in the final.
Fellow backmarker The Shallows (off 20m) looks another major player after an excellent second in the Hobart Cup when he finished better than Ryley Major.
Polemarker Sunny Sanz and the horse drawn barrier 2, Montana Storm, could be the pick of the frontmarkers.
Trainer Barry Campbell was conservative in his assessment of five-year-old mare Zeva Royale after she recorded her third career win in the Class 3 Handicap over 1420m at Mowbray on Friday night.
"We're looking to try her over further because she's limited if she's just a sprinter," Campbell said after Zeva Royale finished strongly to beat odds-on favourite Zewinna by a neck.
"I wanted to get her out to a mile but there was no race coming up so we had to stay at 1400m and I came here more hopeful than confident.
"She can gallop but she's an in-and-out mare and I thought she was pretty plain in Hobart last start."
Anthony Darmanin positioned Zeva Royale one-out, two-back in a six-horse field and came four wide on the home turn to start to round up his rivals.
Zewinna hit the front at the 100m but Zeva Royale grabbed her late and Maarkle got a split between runners to make it a three-way finish.
Five-year-old mare Egao scored an overdue win in the Maiden Plate after recording six minor placings in her previous 16 starts.
Trainer Yassy Nishitani admitted he had been "very frustrated" that the daughter of Outreach hadn't been able to break through sooner.
Given a gun ride by Ismail Toker, Egao sat behind the leaders before getting into the clear and charging away to score by 2-1/2 lengths.
Despite the ease of the win, Nishitani was a little gun shy after previous defeats, and admitted to being anxious during the race.
"I was worried about her getting a run," the trainer said. "But she's got a good 200m sprint and it worked out well."
Toker was never concerned. "She did no work behind the speed, travelled beautifully and let down well under hands and heels riding," he said.
Trainer Stephen Shaw is taking a "small fish taste sweet" approach with promising three-year-old Berserker who came from well back to win the 1620m Maiden Plate.
Shaw has been happy to avoid the better horses and will continue to do so.
"He wasn't ready to race as a two-year-old and he's not ready to take on the better three years olds yet," Shaw said.
"So we'll stick to the easier races and he'll probably have his next start in a class 1 race over 1600m on Hobart Cup day."
"I was happy with his last run in Hobart but the winner (Just A Needs) was way too good."
Berserker was heavily backed before getting home by a neck from Jackjack, who also finished strongly.
The $300,000 Launceston Cup is on the agenda for Super Swoop after he continued John Blacker's good run in staying races in the Benchmark 68 Handicap (2150m).
Ridden by Devonport Cup winner Siggy Carr, Super Swoop finished doggedly to edge out regular rival Perun by a neck.
"He's been racing well and perhaps should have finished second in the Longford Cup," Blacker said.
"He then got too far back but worked home good (when fourth to Glass Warrior) in the Brighton Cup.
"We wanted to ride him closer tonight in the small field and it worked out nicely."
Blacker said he would keep Super Swoop fresh and run him over 1600m next start before stepping up to the Sydeston Night Cup and Launceston Cup.
Super Swoop ran a distant third to The Risk Factor and Creative Hero in the Night Cup last year, after winning the Longford Cup, but did not run in the Launceston Cup.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.