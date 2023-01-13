The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Summer Series and Music in the Park return this weekend

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live music will be available across the weekend. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston will be treated to a second consecutive weekend of music in the city centre with the Launceston Summer Series and Music in the Park continuing their groove following their vibrant opening acts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.