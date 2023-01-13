Launceston will be treated to a second consecutive weekend of music in the city centre with the Launceston Summer Series and Music in the Park continuing their groove following their vibrant opening acts.
Saturday night's Summer Series at Civic Square will open their doors at 6pm, and will feature Seth Henderson, Cienah Lette, and Sam McMeekin, alongside headline act Captain O'Brien's Craic.
Meanwhile on Sunday, City Park will be the setting for Apache's two-hour Music in the Park performance beginning at 12:30pm, following on from a popular performance from The Ferguson Brothers the previous weekend.
Entry to the Launceston Summer Series will be ticketed, however Sunday's event will be free to the public.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.