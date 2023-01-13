genU have outlined their commitment to Tasmanian disability care as they look to bring on Anglicare staff and unite with Li-Ve Tasmania.
It comes after Anglicare Tasmania made the decision this week to reduce its involvement with the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), leaving many Anglicare clients and employees concerned about the future.
genU chief executive Clare Amies said she hopes to ensure the transition for clients and employees of Anglicare will happen as smoothly as possible.
"We've got people in Tasmania at the moment holding a series of information sessions, both for staff, clients, and families," she said.
"People can ask as many questions and receive any detail they need, but most importantly, make sure that they are comfortable with our experience and our history and how we will work with them going forward.
"Our main priority is the continuation of the services to people that are already receiving support and care from Anglicare."
While she understands there are concerns about a potential lack of choice in regional Tasmania, Ms Amies said genU's main focus should be ensuring there is sufficient service across the state.
"What is important is that someone is there to provide the service, so I appreciate the argument about choice and having a whole range of services," she said.
"However, the reality might be that that might not always be available."
With genU rapidly expanding throughout the island state, Ms Amies said the company will look to increase the services they provide in the future.
"We're quite a diverse business. Our core is disability services, but we also offer training, employment services, and aged care services in many communities," she said.
"We would love to have a look at other opportunities or gaps, and particularly looking at how we provide any other services. That could be absolutely part of our future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.