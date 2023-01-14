Victims who speak up should be applauded

Thou dost mention religion.
But Cardinal George Pell is dead. Former PM Tony Abbott described him as "a saint of our times".
Frankly, the victims of paedophile priests who were prepared to speak up are the "saints of our time" not the late cardinal who, as the recent Royal Commission found, protected the church, and priests such as the notorious Father Gerald Ridsdale.
I was raised in a Christian household and Christianity, at times, has underpinned my thinking. Yet I often struggle to understand a range of religious beliefs.
Some worshippers of certain denominations practice glossolalia or speaking in tongues while others of equal belief do not.
And for Catholicism in the main to campaign so strongly against same sex marriage, yet, devoutly defend the confessional, including the protection of criminals, leaves my thinking challenged at best.
I comprehend the notion of confession and repentance, although it was never part of my Christian upbringing, and I respect the belief that confessing one's sins can assist life's journey.
However, I will never understand the desire to protect criminals such as paedophiles from prosecution under the seal of the confessional and Canon Law.
No one will ever be able to convince me otherwise because it is a sin and completely unacceptable.
And if the best argument that those fighting against change can articulate is that no paedophilia matters will be forthcoming as a result, then they fail to understand community expectations.
Furthermore, the priesthood is delusional if they believe they should continue to cover up acts of vulgarity against the most vulnerable members of our community, our children.
That is not faith, it is sin, quite clearly a crime, and perpetrators including those who choose to ignore new laws must be held to account.
As a community we made it clear to legislators that we supported their efforts to outlaw the practice of confessional cover-up.
They have listened, require our support, and it is a moment in time when religion must be discussed.
I applaud the Tasmanian Government who, in 2018, changed the law to ensure that Catholic priests are considered mandatory reporters. After all, it is the one issue where Church and State should not be separated.
The courage shown by people who have experienced the most horrendous circumstances imaginable is both inspiring and saddening.
Their willingness to speak up, even though reliving excruciating events of the past, is extraordinarily brave. In some situations, victims are frozen by fear, unfairly ashamed or, in the most harrowing examples, unable to speak because they are dead.
When I was a young person at school speaking up took great courage because parents, committed to seeing their children do well at school, were less inclined to believe the after-school tales of kids.
Injustice and inequity did not go unnoticed, but we were less empowered and therefore less inclined to act.
Discipline was also much different with the cane still employed as a tool for correction when I began high school and was threatened with its whipping in 1988.
Ridiculously, corporal punishment was not outlawed in Tasmanian government and independent schools until 1999! To think as a young teacher, I could have encouraged the use of the cane for a misdemeanour is abhorrent.
School and societal culture was more centred on compliance; however, we were in the beginnings of making a stand and even talking to parents at home about what we had experienced or witnessed.
Therefore, when I hear comments such as: "It was better in my day." "It wouldn't have happened in my day." "The kids of today have no respect." "We should bring back the cane," and my personal favourite: "When I was a boy!" I am struck by the need to call it out.
From a personal point of view, and to be fair, my school life was bliss. Sure, there were moments of disappointment when I did not try my best, spoke too much, or failed to impress the popular girls, but most days were a pleasure, which I reflect upon with fondness.
Each generation is more effectively equipped than the next; often brighter, more efficient, and more productive. And although abhorrent crimes will still be committed, I have utmost confidence in our young people, their ability to raise issues and speak up, and trauma informed practice.
Respect, manners, and timing remain incredibly important; a sign of maturity that must be modelled. However, so must kindness, tolerance, creativity, problem solving, disagreeing agreeably, and resilience.
Young people are extremely clever. They can utilise technology with ease; often maximising the functionality of apps, programs, games, remotes, phones and watches.
Technology can create problems, but it also provides important tools to learn about the world, to speak up, and to interact with friends, peers, and colleagues.
Social media is not going away anytime soon so the challenge remains to harness its influence for good.
Standing up to injustice and inequality should not be mistaken for disrespect.
It is difficult and there are times when, simply because of their age, young people will express thoughts and feelings inadequately. Rather than simply chastising we should guide.
Cardinal George Pell is dead.
