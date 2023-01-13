Questions over impact and cost of Marinus

TASNETWORKS' claims about their environmental record cannot stand unchallenged.
Here in the Loongana Valley, the community under greatest threat from TasNetworks' new grid, we're sickened by TasNetworks' tokenistic environmental assessments.
TasNetworks neither know or care about the biodiversity in this valley, nor the impacts their vast transmission line - designed to connect renewables companies to the mainland - will have on us, our threatened species, our karst caves, water catchments and small tourism businesses.
TasNetworks' only interest is profiting from a new grid we'll pay for, and which will send all new renewable energy offshore.
It's untrue that the project will 'unlock' benefits for Tasmanians, just as 'mitigation' and 'offsets' are lies designed to cover the damage they will do.
Damien Vermey, like all who work in PR at TasNetworks, repeats half-truths that serve the big lie - that Tasmania benefits from the Marinus grid.
His claim that communities have been consulted is a cynical half-truth that covers worst-practice community engagement.
We've been gaslit by PR pros, and not one of our actual issues - the true costs of the grid - have been acknowledged by anyone at TasNetworks.
Our community is disgusted by their proposal and cynical take on environmental assessment.
We call, yet again, for TasNetworks to meet with us, on our terms - not in some choreographed PR pantomime of 'community engagement', to listen and learn how much damage their project will really do.
Ben Marshall - Chair - SOLVE - Supporting Our Loongana Valley Environment, Loongana
IT is easy to ignore the proposed development by a Philippine company of a bridge and the construction of 120 generators on Robbins Island.
Many people are unaware that this is a possibility.
Robbins Island is an internationally significant migratory bird sanctuary.
It also has nine sea eagle and wedge-tailed eagle nests.
The Tasmanian devil population on the island is free of facial tumours.
It is also the first step toward the introduction of the Marinus link. Tasmania is at a crossroads.
Do we follow the rest of the world and install the 1200 wind generators that are planned throughout the state and export the electricity produced?
The issue of who pays for what is currently being debated.
What impact will these generators have on Tasmania's unique environment?
If the wind farm proceeds on Robbins Island the damage to the island and the diversity of wildlife will be irreversible and the opportunity to become a RAMSAR site will be compromised.
The Ramsar Convention encourages the designation of sites containing representative, rare or unique wetlands, or wetlands that are important for conserving biological diversity.
The Federal Minister for the Environment has a moral obligation to defend Robbins Island from such an intrusive use.
Susan Rafferty, Launceston.
MANY in our city and around the state buy the lie that Safe Space Launceston - a homeless shelter - is by its name, a safe space. Well, it isn't.
I've been forced by circumstances to be homeless for years all over the country and I've never seen one with such mistreatment and disdain towards the people they are supposed to help.
Urine on the bathroom floors.
Insufficient bathroom facilities for the number of clients there.
Poisonous food given to diabetics.
No lock on the lady's bathroom.
Death threats flying around ungoverned or addressed.
People with serious health issues are ignored and left to suffer.
Then there is the senseless mind games and gaslighting from the staff.
I'm still homeless and all anyone says is "go back to the shelter" because they think the place is safe.
The list of errors, wrongful actions and cruelty are endless.
They mess with your health, safety, relationships and sanity like they are toys in a shoebox.
They play-act as your friends then blindside you with something so senseless and vicious no one on the outside believes it happened.
Eventually my partner and I escaped, by nearly dying.
When will the city wake up to the hidden evils masquerading as our saviors?
We are just left to rot.
If you don't have severe health issues before you walk through those doors, you will when you leave.
If you ever get the chance to leave at all.
People need to know the truth.
Eliana Robinson, Launceston.
WHEN we go bushwalking, we're not walking on country, we're walking on our country. Rod Matthews, Fairfield VIC
I FOUND out yesterday that Anglicare would be taking a step down as my NDIS assistant.
I was given the choice to stay with my current worker from Anglicare (who would move to a new company), or choose a new company to liaise with myself.
I get on really well with my current worker, so I am very happy that I am given the choice to stay on as his client.
He has been fantastic in assisting me so I am choosing to stay with him and follow him to whatever business he changes too.
Five stars being given to a great supportive worker.
Debbie Hancock, Prospect Vale.
