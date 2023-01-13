Young vandals tag Newnham Police Station

Police are searching for two youths who spray-painted graffiti on Newnham over the morning of Sunday, January 8.
Police believe the two young people walked down George Town Road, Torrens Street, Hargrave Crescent, Mayfield Street and the Eyre Street Park.
It is alleged they defaced a large amount of public property as they left a trail of graffiti along the way.
The youths have been described as teenagers - one wearing grey long pants and a black hoodie and the other wearing shorts, a red top, black cap and carrying a plastic shopping bag.
Anyone with information in relation to the incidents or youths involved have been asked to contact Launceston Police on 131 444 or report to crimestopperstas.com.au - quote reference number OR702918.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
