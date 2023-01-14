The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Debate on Voice referendum a shambles

By Barry Prismall
January 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bid for a First Nations Voice is facing a referendum.

As ridiculous as it sounds, the referendum on "The Voice" for our first nations people will determine, in the eyes of many, whether you're a mug for voting yes or a racist for voting no.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.