Debate on Voice referendum a shambles

As ridiculous as it sounds, the referendum on "The Voice" for our first nations people will determine, in the eyes of many, whether you're a mug for voting yes or a racist for voting no.
So far the debate on the referendum, due as early as August, has been a shambles, which has split both the white and black communities.
Traditional peacemakers have become belligerents. The bipartisan minority have become partisan. A social milestone has become mired in trench warfare.
I can't see what the fuss is about.
The government has had enough time to formulate a question and flesh out the detail, such as who makes up the membership, who chooses them, how do you remove them and how long is their tenure.
I'm also interested to know the extent of the advisory body's powers or influence.
Does it extend to policies affecting defence, foreign affairs, taxation, and infrastructure?
If the government is still in the process of ironing out these issues it shouldn't be holding a referendum this year.
Actually it's a downright insult and un-Australian to attack people for wanting more detail before voting to entrench something in the Constitution forever.
If the referendum fails the government will be to blame, for turning such an emotionally historic question for Australians into just another saloon bar brawl.
They say there's high support for the Yes case, but I bet the gap will narrow as the debate becomes a slanging match, and remember that to pass the vote needs a double majority, in a majority of voters and a majority of states.
They need to look at the 1967 referendum, giving Aboriginal people legitimacy. It was a straightforward but profound question.
"Do you approve the proposed law for the alteration of the Constitution entitled 'An Act to alter the Constitution so as to omit certain words relating to the people of the Aboriginal race in any state and so that Aboriginals are to be counted in reckoning the population"?
A whopping 90.77 per cent agreed. In Tasmania, with its terrible treatment of Aboriginals in early settlement, the yes vote was 90.21 per cent.
There is nothing wrong with having an Aboriginal voice to Parliament as an advisory body, because they are our first Australians. They're special.
I reckon a Voice will go some way towards taking the politics out of Indigenous affairs and focus federal parliament's attention on better policies and strategies.
READ MORE: Launceston Night Market still weeks away
Some argue that the Voice will become too powerful despite its advisory role.
That, once the Voice is in the Constitution, it will be legally impossible for a state, territory, corporation or individual to challenge Voice edicts.
The High Court will always uphold a Constitutional arrangement.
This is why the Albanese government needs to shovel out the detail so that Australians can be comfortable in voting yes.
If the Yes vote gets up, the words added to the Constitution will be:
There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to Parliament and the Executive Government on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to the composition, functions, powers and procedures of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
If it wins, the government will immediately legislate to enact the final paragraph, regarding the composition, powers and procedures of the Voice.
I bet they've got a draft bill ready. By then no amount of whinging and whining will stop it.
At the same time they will have every right to get it done because a double majority supported the yes case.
The last attempt failed in 1999 when John Howard coupled a referendum on honouring the Aboriginal community in the Constitution with a referendum on a republic.
The Aboriginal question was thrown out with the republic.
While I'm cranky about the lack of detail I may vote yes because the words proposed for adding to the Constitution provisions seem pretty straightforward and not unlike the 1967 outcome.
They establish the Voice, what it is proposed to do and how its function will be enshrined in legislation.
The final paragraph gives federal parliament oversight on how this new body operates and the status of its membership.
Both the 1967 and 2023 referendums sought to have the federal parliament make laws with respect to the First Nations people. In 1967 it gave them legitimacy, like a "citizenship" by being counted in the Census for the first time.
So we are not in new territory with this referendum. If anything it will codify the overwhelming sentiment of 1967.
It is not radical change. So the Albanese government should stop giving the impression that it is.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.