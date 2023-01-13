The Unconformity Aboriginal artist in residence program returns this year, offering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists or cultural practitioners based in Tasmania an opportunity to conduct a residency in Queenstown.
The Unconformity is a non-profit arts organisation that produces an award-winning contemporary arts festival every two years in Queenstown.
The residency program enables Indigenous artists to engage with the West Coast landscape and local community and to focus on their artistic and cultural practice outside their normal environment.
In 2022, The Unconformity Aboriginal artist in residence was awarded to proud pakana musician and trawoolaway woman, DENNI, who completed her residency in December.
"With all of the chaos in the world and my biggest year of travel to date, finding myself in Queenstown was a real adventure," DENNI said.
"The drive made me feel like I was leaving the city behind, the rain dictated the day and quickly I found myself in a community."
The Unconformity artistic director Travis Tiddy described the residency program as pivotal to festival's ongoing cultural program.
"Since this program was established in 2018, we've hosted some incredibly talented palawa and pakana writers, actors, visual artists and musicians who spent time on the West Coast, met with people from the community and shared their artistic and cultural practice," Mr Tiddy said.
"We're proud of this program and look forward to it continuing in 2023."
The residency runs for two-and-a-half weeks, with the successful artist provided a $2500 artist fee and $500 towards materials, accomodation and travel expenses.
Applications open at 9am on January 18 and close at 5pm on February 8.
Full details of the application process can be found online at The Unconformity's website.
