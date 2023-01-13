The Examiner
Applications for Aboriginal artist residency program open soon

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
2022 Aboriginal Artist in Residence DENNI. Picture by Carl Ross

The Unconformity Aboriginal artist in residence program returns this year, offering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists or cultural practitioners based in Tasmania an opportunity to conduct a residency in Queenstown.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

