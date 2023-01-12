The Examiner
Coronial investigation into death of Nazrawi Samson Woldemichael returns an open verdict

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated January 13 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 10:30am
Mystery about young Tasmanian man's disappearance endures

The state's coroner has been unable to determine whether a young Tasmanian man died by misadventure, suicide or homicide following a recent investigation into his death in 2016.

