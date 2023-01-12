The Examiner
Tasmania's high road toll calls for speed limit cut

Updated January 13 2023 - 8:49am, first published 5:00am
Cut speed limit to end road carnage

If given the choice, most people wouldn't pay tax. They wouldn't pay rates, power or mobile bills either. If they had the choice. But they don't. Many Tasmanians, not all of course, believe they should choose what the State's road speed limits should be too. No matter that speed is the biggest killer of the "fatal five" factors causing deaths and injuries on the road and that on a per capita basis Tasmania has the highest road toll of any State; three times the road toll of NSW or Victoria.

