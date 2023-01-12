Cut speed limit to end road carnage

If given the choice, most people wouldn't pay tax. They wouldn't pay rates, power or mobile bills either. If they had the choice. But they don't. Many Tasmanians, not all of course, believe they should choose what the State's road speed limits should be too. No matter that speed is the biggest killer of the "fatal five" factors causing deaths and injuries on the road and that on a per capita basis Tasmania has the highest road toll of any State; three times the road toll of NSW or Victoria.
Amazingly though, despite the carnage, the last Labor Government and the current Liberal Government have rolled over and said "yes", the public can choose how fast they travel on many single-lane roads that were built 80 or 90 years ago and clearly are unsafe at anything approaching the blanket 100km/h State speed limit. Drivers don't have to drive on these goat tracks at 100 km/h but many drivers will. Or they are forced to by tailgaters.
Last year, Tasmania had 50 road deaths, the highest in 13 years, and 255 serious injuries on its roads. Of these, 33 deaths occurred on the 14,500 kms of "sealed non-urban" roads maintained by the State's 29 councils. The speed limit on virtually all of these roads is 100km/h and unfortunately many drivers will convince themselves that's the speed they should drive at. The councils can't afford to bring these roads up to anything like the standard needed to enable drivers to safely drive at 100 km/h. Merely widening a road's shoulder to make it safer costs a council $800,000 a kilometre. Even a determined government campaign to make these roads complaint to a 100km/h limit would take decades, if ever. Yet the government is straining at the bit to spend $375 million on a football stadium.
A simple solution, easily implemented, would be to reduce the speed limit across the State on these "non-complaint" roads, roughly 80 per cent of the State's roads, by 10 km/h, backed by a police presence.
The Australasian College of Road Safety and the Road Safety Advisory Council estimate from their research that a 10km/h speed reduction would save between 17 and 21 lives and avoid around 150 serious injuries.
Even the Midland Highway with a speed limit of 110 km/h for most of its length (ignoring all the road works for the moment) has a roundabout in the middle of it at Perth where drivers have to slow to 30 km/h with very little warning, a rail track across it at Conara, long sections of single lane road, and even on the dual lane sections, constant merging of lanes. It is not a 110 km/h road.
The much-cited, by opponents of reduced speed limits, trials by Kingborough and Tasman councils of a 90 km/h limit in 2011-12 were deeply flawed. Both council areas have few accidents, and the Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Resources spokespeople finally fessed up to a parliamentary committee the trials were primarily designed to get community acceptance of a lower speed limit.
Successive State governments pretend nothing is happening and keep the speed limit far higher than is safe, given the poor quality of most roads, because they claim "the community" demands it. People are concerned they say, about travel time, and lack of overtaking opportunities. Please.
For most people, driving their car is the riskiest thing they will do. Tasmania's roads are the riskiest of all the States, certainly at anything like approaching the 100km/h limit. The road toll confirms this. Are the lives of the 50 people who died on the roads (or the 20 who died as a result of speed being the main factor) last year worth anything? Clearly the State's politicians don't think so..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.