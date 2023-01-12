Cut speed limit to end road carnage

Last year, Tasmania had 50 road deaths, the highest in 13 years, and 255 serious injuries on its roads. Of these, 33 deaths occurred on the 14,500 kms of "sealed non-urban" roads maintained by the State's 29 councils. The speed limit on virtually all of these roads is 100km/h and unfortunately many drivers will convince themselves that's the speed they should drive at. The councils can't afford to bring these roads up to anything like the standard needed to enable drivers to safely drive at 100 km/h. Merely widening a road's shoulder to make it safer costs a council $800,000 a kilometre. Even a determined government campaign to make these roads complaint to a 100km/h limit would take decades, if ever. Yet the government is straining at the bit to spend $375 million on a football stadium.

