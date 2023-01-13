A top-of-the-table clash at Longford headlines the return of TCL Premier League one-day cricket following the Christmas break.
Longford and Evandale Panthers will meet for the first time this season after their round three encounter was washed out.
Tigers coach Richard Howe said his unbeaten team was aiming to continue the strong form they showed in the first half of the season.
"Hopefully we can cross over to this year and continue the way we've been going," he said of the round 12 match.
"At the same time we're obviously very wary of Evandale. They've got a really good unit together this year and we played them in a T20 on Sunday and only just snuck over the line.
"We know we're going to have a good game on our hands and with a couple of players missing this week we're hoping for a few more guys to put their hand up and hopefully get the job done."
Panthers coach Jonty Manktelow said his group was up and about.
"With our form in the 40-over game before the Christmas break we won five of our six games and a few of our batters got a good hit-out over the weekend as well in the Twenty20s," he said.
"A few got in good form so we're looking forward to it and it should be a good clash."
What has characterised their strong form?
"We're just playing consistently and everyone is chipping in, especially on the batting side," Manktelow said.
"Our bowling has been good all year but in the past five or six games our batting has really come to the fore.
"We've been building partnerships and not losing clumps of wickets which has been our downfall in the past."
Another match to look out for is the sixth versus third battle between Legana and Hadspen at Legana.
Legana coach Tate Jacob said it would be a good challenge for his troops.
"We're going to try and get back to basics as much as we can, we let the start of the season get away from us a little bit and then Christmas happened and noone has picked up a bat since before Chrissy or unless on Boxing Day," he said.
He explained he was looking for improvement in the batting and fielding.
"I feel our fielding has let us down a bit so it's just getting back to the basics of head over the ball and that sort of stuff," he said.
Seventh-placed ACL against fourth-ranked Perth at University Oval also presents as a good battle.
ACL's Simon Chappell described it as a must-win.
He explained with the washouts earlier in the season his group was "almost at the point where we need to win every game just to guarantee a finals position".
Chappell said the team typically took a while to find their groove after Christmas.
He senses this year will be different.
"With this T20 competition preceding the restart of the 40-over competition, it sort of kicked us into gear a bit," he said.
"We've made the T20 grand final. So we're hoping the T20 competition is going to actually kick-start the second half of our season."
Trevallyn coach Drew Clark knows his fifth-placed outfit needs to post a win against ninth-ranked Western Tiers at Cressy Recreation Ground to keep their season alive.
"It's definitely one we've got to tick off if we want to play finals cricket," he said.
"We've been pretty inconsistent this year so far and if we do you want to be there towards the end of the year now is probably the time to start playing some better 80 overs worth of cricket."
Clark is looking for improvement in the batting line-up.
"Definitely our top four going on with it and being there at the end of the innings is a big key. That's something we haven't done well this year."
Western Tiers co-captain Reece Maher said his team was determined to put in a good performance. They have a couple of focuses.
"Consistent lengths with our bowling is a priority at the moment as well as trying to apply ourselves in the top order a bit with the bat and have a couple of guys try and score some decent runs," he said.
"We feel we've been a touch too short with our seam bowlers lately. That's caused us to leak a few runs so we're going to try and rectify that."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
