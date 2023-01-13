The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston, Mowbray to resume intriguing two-day battle

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
January 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mowbray bowler James Storay took 3-57 against Launceston last weekend at NTCA no. 1. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston coach Andy Gower says the Lions' Cricket North two-day clash with Mowbray is in the balance ahead of day two.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.