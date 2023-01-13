Launceston coach Andy Gower says the Lions' Cricket North two-day clash with Mowbray is in the balance ahead of day two.
The inclusion of Greater Northern Raiders players certainly shakes things up with both teams set to benefit from the Raiders' bye.
The Lions made 167 and the Eagles are 5-43 after 23 overs at NTCA no. 1.
"The game is certainly not dead and buried. We know they've got John Hayes, Spencer Hayes and Ben Spinks coming in this week from the Greater Northern Raiders," Gower said.
"There's still a lot of batting depth to come. I reckon the game is evenly poised."
Launceston have Raiders players Alistair Taylor and Charlie Eastoe coming into their side. They'll sub in for Roy Penn and Charlie Taylor.
The Raiders' pair are renowned batters.
"That was a decision we made prior to the toss," Gower said.
"We obviously wanted to bowl first and it didn't turn out that way. But if we can get some get some early wickets on Saturday hopefully we'll get a bit of batting into the group for Sunday's Greater Northern Cup semi-final."
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott was happy with how his side bowled last Saturday and feels the target is within reach.
"We've still got John Hayes and Spencer Hayes to bat," he said.
"We're probably one partnership away from getting there or two small partnerships. We're somewhat confident in those two being able to be part of that.
"Hopefully Sam (Canny) and Joel (Proctor) can get us off to a good start."
Mowbray's incoming Raiders trio sub in for Will Barns, Max Symons and Andy Rudling.
Scott provided an update on bowler Proctor who sustained a suspected side strain last weekend.
"He's going to be right to bat - he hurt his side so won't be doing much bowling over the next while," he said.
Riverside will be chasing outright points when they resume their match against South Launceston at NTCA no. 2.
The Knights crashed to 62 in their first innings before the Blues declared on 8-203. South is back at the crease sitting on 0-3.
Blues coach Patty Mackrell said his players bowled well in partnerships last weekend and they'll look to do the same.
"Our focus is take these 10 wickets and try and go for the outright," he said.
"It goes back to a one-day game now for us.
"Nathan Philip didn't play last week so we'll be looking to get him out there as soon as we can and put some pressure on their batting line-up."
Cooper Anthes, who returns from the Greater Northern Raiders, comes in for George Davies.
South's Nathan Philip comes in for Angus Foster.
Knights captain Jeremy Jackson said his group was eager to bounce back after struggling on day one.
"We didn't bat well at all and to be all out 62 was really disappointing," he said.
"We just lost wickets regularly and couldn't build a partnership.
"Conditions weren't easy in the morning session but at the same time they certainly weren't conditions that should lead to being all out for 60."
He said his bowlers toiled hard but weren't able to take wickets at regular enough intervals.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
