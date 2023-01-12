The Tasmanian Psychic Expo returns to Launceston this weekend, offering visitors a deeper look into their future.
Since its conception in 1995, the expo aims to bring Tasmanian psychics and mediums together and share their knowledge with the community.
Founder and organiser, Dr Jason Betts, said in the early 1990s, there were many dodgy scam artists in Tasmania offering psychic readings.
"They had really bad ethics so myself and a group of friends got together and made a formal code of ethics as an association," Dr Betts said.
"About six months later we did our first expo and we've been going ever since.
"People come to the expo because it's their profession and for the community. We love to catch up with each other and enjoy the experience.
"We love what we do. It's a way of participating and showing people what's possible and there's a real kick in that."
"We offer readings but also counselling on legal and medical issues."
He said there will be 24 exhibitors at the expo.
"We have people doing tarot readings, numerology, astrology, palmistry and all your cultic cards," Dr Betts said.
"We'll have mediums there as well and people doing readings just by straight psychic channel."
Tasmanian 2023 Psychic of the Year Marianne Jora said she always felt dedicated to helping people from a young age.
"For a while I felt I was on the wrong path, now I know this is who I am," she said.
The Tasmanian Psychic Expo runs from Janurary 13 to 15 at the Best Western Plus.
