Anglicare Tasmania's choice to exit their relationship with the National Disability Insurance Scheme presents an "opportunity" for market growth for existing providers, according to disability advocate Jane Wardlaw.
Following the announcement by Anglicare that they will "reduce their involvement" with NDIS services, many clients have been left with an uncertain future as to who they will turn to for support.
The options might decrease once again after Li-Ve Tasmania stated they were looking to unite with genU, who are rapidly expanding their reach.
Despite the uncertainty, Ms Wardlaw saw the recent developments as an opportunity for existing services to grow into the market gap left by Anglicare.
"I can understand that for many people with a disability who are clients with Anglicare, this could be as a state of worry for them, but I see it actually as an opportunity," she said.
"I think [Anglicare's decision] gives an opportunity for existing companies to grow within the market and really promote themselves and continue to deliver the quality services that people with disability deserve.
"When all is said and done, people with disabilities just want to have consistent care, they want quality care.
"They will value any service that actually provides quality, consistent, reliable, dependent care, that is helping people to make sure that they feel safe, secure, and are able to live their best lives.
"It doesn't matter if you're a large organisation, or you're a small organisation, if you're well informed, if you're getting good consistent quality care, it doesn't matter who's delivering that."
As for the increased hold on the market that genU has, Ms Wardlaw was of the opinion their success will improve the quality of services across the board.
"It's a great opportunity for existing businesses in Tasmania to reflect on their own business models and look about how competitive they can be," she said.
"Australia is a compare competitive market and that's what we want to have. Well, that's what we're going to finally see in Tasmania, a bit of competition never hurt anybody."
