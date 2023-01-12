The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Woman in South-West rescued by helicopter

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The distress beacon originated from the Crossing River. Picture by Joshua Peach, Tasmania Police

A woman in her 70s has been rescued via helicopter along the Crossing River in the Southwest National Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.