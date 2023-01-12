A woman in her 70s has been rescued via helicopter along the Crossing River in the Southwest National Park.
After sustaining a leg injury, she and her group activated a distress beacon, which alerted authorities on the situation.
Her injury was given treatment at the site, however, she was then flown to Royal Hobart Hospital to be treated further.
Sergeant Callum Herbert said the crew appeared to be experienced rafters.
"They carried all the appropriate equipment with them and had advised family members of their intentions, but unfortunately they had to activate the spot beacon when the injury occurred," he said.
Sergeant Herbert praised the pilot for his efforts in navigating the tricky circumstances.
"Given the terrain, it was a difficult operation in a stunning location for the pilot, police and ambulance crew," he said.
The rest of the group are expected to continue their journey, Sergeant Herbert said.
