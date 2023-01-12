The University of Tasmania has submitted a final application to the City of Launceston Council, to link the new Inveresk campus to the city.
The plan consists of the construction of a 7.6-metre high bridge to span over Boland Street, which would reduce in height before connecting to the existing pedestrian pathway within 7 Willis Street.
UTAS Pro Vice-Chancellor for Launceston Dom Geraghty said he hoped the bridge would open alongside the Willow Street health sciences building, currently in construction.
"The designs have gone in which are now subject to approval by the council," he said.
"The whole concept is that by the time we open up Willis Street as a fully functional academic science and community building, you'll be able to walk from City Park all the way through to Heritage Forest Park if you wanted."
The bridge encourages active transport options and supports wheelchair access, scooter trips, pram and dog walkers, cyclists, runners and walkers.
"It's a nice wide pedestrian walkway, it's well-lit and it's protected," Mr Geraghty said.
The bridge will connect with the third major building as part of the university's transformation dubbed The Shed, which will host science and health science facilities.
"It's 10,000 square metres of useable floor area," Mr Geraghty said.
The Shed will host a simulation ward for nursing on one wing, an exercise science and allied health area in the other, plus many more facilities.
The main entrance to the university from the city side will be on Cimitiere Street, with a plaza walkway and landscaping to create a continuous journey once the pedestrian and cycle bridge is continued over Boland Street and across the river.
Mr Geraghty said the philosophy with putting the health science buildings opposite the river was to connect with the city.
"When you walk from the city you'll see these massive beautiful health science buildings that will invite you in," he said.
Mr Geraghty said he hopes the completion of the overpass will bring the public to the university.
"We want to remind the community that the university is an open campus," he said.
"Our buildings within reason are open to the public, they always have been.
"Obviously we'll have some restricted areas, but the whole idea of the relocation is to increase the visibility of the university to the public."
He said he's a firm believer in city campuses.
"When you've got visibility, you raise aspiration," he said.
"We want to increase the educational levels of the entire state.
"Our library was always open to the public in Newham, but no-one really got out there."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
