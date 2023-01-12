Westbury will welcome back one of their best as they endeavour to claim a Cricket North Twenty20 three-peat.
The Shamrocks meet South Launceston at NTCA no. 2 on Friday night at 5.15pm.
All-rounder Jono Chapman, the Shamrocks' joint vice-captain, comes in as the Greater Northern Raiders have a bye this weekend.
Chapman has made scores of 47 and 42 for the Raiders this year while taking regular wickets.
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said Joe Griffin, who has been playing for the Raiders recently, was also returning for the decider.
"Jono's always around us at training and bleeds Westbury just as much as anyone,' he said.
"His skill is second to none with batting and bowling so getting him back is going to be great as well as Joey - he's great around the team."
The skipper spoke of where they might fit in the batting line-up.
"I'm looking at Joey probably opening the batting, he's usually a mid to high-order player for us in the one-day games but he can go at a pretty good rate," he said.
"He'll probably go at the top of the order and Jono has been batting well for the Raiders this year at around number eight for them.
"He's made first-grade centuries for us before so he'll probably come in, in the middle order somewhere around five."
Murfet said Jesse Digney, who scored 25 runs against South Launceston during December's Twenty20 tournament, was also in.
While the Shamrocks have three big inclusions they'll be without three of their regulars. Murfet said Matty Allen, Kieren Hume and Prasith Sudusinghe were away.
"Because we've got the (two-day) bye it's meant a few boys have booked in holidays and things like that not knowing when the Twenty20 final was but that's just how it goes," he said.
Meanwhile, South Launceston will have the competition's in-form batsman Nathan Philip back after he was unavailable for day one of the Knights' two-day match last weekend.
Philip made unbeaten scores of 28, 68 and 53 before finishing off with 89 in the short-form round-robin.
Murfet said his group was pumped for another final and would be aiming to get Philip out early.
He reflected on their most recent T20 against South when they made 6-158 and kept the Knights to 5-148.
"It's the first year we've played the power surge (rule)," he said.
"We found in the games where we played better, we had really successful power surges.
"And that game was one where it was half and half against South in our bowling innings. Nathan (53) got on top of us in the first over but then we picked him up pretty early in that second over.
"So it was a fairly even game from that standpoint."
Murfet said one of his team's strengths was their batting variety and depth.
South Launceston are looking to break the Shamrocks' streak and taste their own short-form success.
According to MyCricket, the Knights haven't been in the grand final since they lost to Riverside in the 2015/16 summer.
Captain Jeremy Jackson reflected on their most recent Twenty20 clash with the Shamrocks.
"Westbury were the only team to beat us on the tournament weekend," he said.
"We got a good look at them and and how they go about their T20 cricket and hopefully we've learned plenty from that encounter."
The Shamrocks' Dean Thiesfield presents as a danger man for South after making 76 at the top of the order in that match.
"He was a real key for them throughout the round matches and fired, making runs against us so he's a real key for us," Jackson said.
"They're a solid outfit with a lot of contributors. We'll be preparing well and looking to play well against a good side." Jackson said one of his team's strength's was their batting firepower.
"In T20 cricket if you get a couple of guys that fire with bat and ball, it goes a long way towards having you on the right side of the ledger at the end of the day,
"Hopefully a couple of our our guys in the top order can fire and and we can post a good score.
"One of our other strengths throughout all the short-form cricket so far this year, the one dayers and the T20s, has been the effectiveness of our spin bowlers."
Jackson, Ian Labrooy and Brodie Jarrad are the Knights' spinners.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
