The smell of pencil shavings fills the room in Launceston artist Richard Klekociuk's home studio; his latest collection bubbled wrapped and ready to be hung at Poatina Tree Art Gallery next week.
It's not uncommon for the colour pencil specialist to burn through a single pencil in an afternoon, shaving down his collection of three to four thousand pencils.
"This collection is called 'Precious and Beautiful' because when I looked at the work I had, I thought about how we take things for granted," Mr Klekociuk said.
"Whether it's in the city or country if we don't look after our landscapes and our towns we'll lose them."
Despite a flare up of arthritis and a freshly stitched finger, Mr Klekociuk worked to have the collection ready for Poatina on short notice.
He said this collection focused on viewing things as a whole.
"Everything to me is part and parcel of the whole, take away the bits of it and it's like a missing jigsaw puzzle," Mr Klekociuk said.
"I want people to look at something that's nice and pretty, but it goes beyond that.
"The work I have is focused on something fairly spectacular down to something very humble, like a shell or two on the coast."
Mr Klekociuk spends much of his time in the bush, taking hundreds of pictures to reference his paintings.
"I see things few people see and it's wonderful to see something there that resonates with you," he said.
"Sometimes you can't translate the feeling you get from seeing it because other people will see what you see in a different way.
"I just want people to be aware that what we've got is worth keeping."
He said he doesn't draw anything he hasn't experienced himself.
"I think unless you experience what you're looking at, what's the point of drawing or painting it?" Mr Klekociuk said.
"You're trying to evoke a feeling about it."
A total of 26 of Mr Klekociuk's works will be hung at Poatina Tree Art Gallery.
The exhibition officially opens January 22 and the gallery is open Friday to Sunday each week until February 26.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
