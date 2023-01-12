Water works to cause traffic disruptions over the weekend

TasWater will undertake infrastructure works on Union Street at Longford on Saturday following a major water outage last month.
The water company in a statement said the work was intended to fully repair and restore the infrastructure for the long term.
"There will be minor traffic inconvenience at the work site with a section of Union Street reduced to a single lane of traffic," it said.
The company said the work was expected to cause delays in access to the Longford boat ramp, depending on traffic levels and demand.
"This work should not interrupt water supply to our Longford customers," it said.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
