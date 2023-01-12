A George Town man has been fined $2000 for illegally possessing 16 southern rock lobsters, one of which was found to be undersize.
Police intercepted a vehicle in Westbury on Monday and located the 16 rock lobsters that had been caught at Strahan.
Under recreational fishery rules, a person cannot possess more than 10 rock lobsters taken from the western region of Tasmania without a special licence.
The daily catch limit for the region is five rock lobsters per day.
Senior Constable Christopher Rockliff said while rules in the western region haven't changed in recent times, several other changes across the state have been implemented this season.
He said new rules included different methods of tail clipping, increased size limits and reduced daily bag and total possessions limits in some areas.
