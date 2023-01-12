Those with mental illness most impacted

Whenever there is a crisis in the health system or in housing, people facing mental health issues are the worst off.
They are relegated to the backwater of governments' concerns simply because they have no power and influence with authority.
At the end of 2019, my son and I made submissions to the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.
Because of the onset of COVID-19, the commission was suspended for a time and is now operational.
While there are good people on the panel of this authority, my fear is that the final report will line the shelves of both state and Commonwealth parliamentarians, leaving the current situation facing people with mental ill-health at a standstill - or worse.
Any family that is adversely affected by loved ones with a mental illness in the current economic, housing and health climate, must be on the edge of despair that anything will change.
The state government has an attack of 'stadiumitis' where its financial priorities are elsewhere. In the meantime, people with a mental illness will be floundering and eeking out an existence as best they can.
Many will end up on the streets. Some will end up losing their lives.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah.
MICHAEL Mansell is claiming one-third of the value of the yacht Huntress that washed ashore on Christmas Beach at Cape Barren Island or ownership of the yacht.
The yacht has been successfully salvaged and towed away, Mr Mansell is now claiming under Aboriginal Law
his people own the land the yacht grounded on therefore the yacht becomes Aboriginal property.
But the Elders on the island gave permission for the salvage people to tow the yacht off the beach.
By the sound of things, Mr Mansell, the yacht has gone and you have no claim to it as it was handed back to the salvage people by the Elders.
The Aboriginal people want a voice in the federal government by a referendum. By what Mr Mansell says they also still want their laws, but want a say in the white man's laws. David Parker, West Launceston.
SOME time ago, the late and great Darrel Baldock, when he was a member of Parliament, was asked about a football side for this state, and he emphatically said there and then that Tasmania couldn't afford its own team, and he was referring to the VFL at the time.
Given that this champion was so successful in whichever field he chose to pursue, whether it be football, politics, or horse training even, if the Doc said it is not viable then that is good enough for me.
Furthermore, as to a senseless southern stadium, along with this pipedream team, it is a great big no-no from this ardent footy fan.
D.G. Anderson, West Launceston.
