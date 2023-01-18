Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 6 Car
This stunning family lifestyle home is sure to provide a place to escape and explore.
Capturing uninterrupted 180 degree views of the Tamar Valley and River Tamar, it offers multiple living spaces including an open plan living, separate lounge and rumpus downstairs.
The stunning kitchen boasts stone benches, butlers pantry and large breakfast bar.
Indoor-outdoor living is easy thanks to the undercover alfresco area off the dining room; the ideal place to entertain family.
The master suite features walk-in-robe and large ensuite with freestanding bath. The separate children's wing includes a gorgeous bathroom and separate toilet.
Ducted MyAir zoned heating and cooling system throughout the home ensure year-round comfort.
Downstairs you'll find a self contained area with bathroom, bedrooms and second alfresco.
Secure gated access to a double garage offers internal access into the home. The four car garage and workshop underneath the home offers enough storage for a boat or caravan.
Included in the parcel is a fenced paddock that's ideal for sheep or a pony.
All this could be yours and only 20 minutes from the Launceston CBD, 15 minutes to schools and shopping centre.
Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search.
Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.
